Whatever Happened to the Electronic Artist?

On Waypoint Radio 190, Danielle, Rob, and Patrick look at the image of the game developer. Spurred on by a recent Eurogamer piece examining early 80s EA advertising for “software artists,” and the infamous 2008 New Yorker profile of Cliff Bleszinski, and the image of creatives in our field through the years.

Discussed: Seeing farther: the advert that changed the games industry (Eurogamer article) The Grammar of Fun (New Yorker article), Halt and Catch Fire, SuperStore, Parks and Recreation

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.