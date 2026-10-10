Whatever Happened to the ‘Watch Dogs’ Movie? Here’s What We Know.

The initial announcement for the Watch Dogs movie came more than ten years ago, in 2013, before the first game even came out. But despite further developments, one crucial piece of information is still a mystery.

Watch Dogs combines action, stealth, and vigilante hackers

Starting with Watch Dogs, released in 2014, the franchise also includes Watch Dogs 2 and its most recent offering, Watch Dogs: Legion, released in 2020. Each game focuses on a different protagonist, tied together by DedSec, a shadowy collection of hacker cells determined to expose corporate corruption.

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The first game focuses on Aiden Pearce, a hacker seeking revenge after the death of a loved one. DedSec appears in this game through Clara Lille, a fellow hacker whose membership in the secret society plays a key role in the game’s climax. Watch Dogs 2 shifts to Marcus Holloway, who joins the group to clear his name and erase a criminal record he doesn’t deserve.

Finally, Watch Dogs: Legion moves to dystopian London, where the local DedSec chapter works to take down the military company Albion.

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Here is what we know about the movie so far

The plot won’t come from a particular game, but will be set in the Watch Dogs universe, leaning into the open-world and hacking elements the games are known for. Although none of the characters are named yet, audiences can expect to see Sophie Wilde, who fans may recognize from the horror flick Talk to Me, alongside Tom Blyth of Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation and Markella Kavanaugh from Kick On, which released this year.

Filming wrapped back in 2024, and since then, there has been a surprising lack of movement for a film announced thirteen years ago. The writing team changed, with initial screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick exiting in 2024 and Christie LeBlanc replacing them. Similarly, while Sony Pictures was initially attached to distribute, the company has stepped away, with no indication as to who is stepping up to the plate. Reshoots took place last year.

Sophie Wilde recently gave an interview with Tom Blyth, where they briefly touched on the movie. The actress will also feature in Digger, released on October 2, and the two recalled Sophie receiving the news that she’d been cast while filming Watch Dogs. So it’s been long enough since the Watch Dogs set that Sophie Wilde has filmed another movie, which is already in theaters.

With that limited information, one important piece is still missing – the release date. Audiences can’t even be sure what year the movie will come out, let alone anything more specific. The cast is staying busy, though. In addition to Digger, Sophie recently lent her voice to the podcast adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, while Tom recently made his Broadway debut as Lt. Daniel Kaffee in Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men.

For those itching to dive into the world of Watch Dogs in the meantime, the trilogy is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.