What’s Behind the Biggest US Strike Wave in a Generation

From the John Deere factory floor to the cereal-crunching halls of Kellogg’s, workers are telling management they’ve had enough. It’s labor unrest the U.S. hasn’t seen in a generation.

Motherboard senior staff writer and expert on all things labor Lauren Kaori Gurley comes on this episode of Cyber to explain the current wave of union drives and strikes in America.

