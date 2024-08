What’s Gone On This Week: Tories Take More Domestic Flights Amid Climate Crisis

Welcome to “Pub Notes”, a column where NEO – AKA @MULLET_FAN NEO – spoon-feeds you opinions about the three biggest UK stories of the week, so you don’t miss any heated debates down the pub or around the coffee table at 4AM tomorrow.

WHO NEEDS TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE WHEN WE CAN JUST FLY EVERYWHERE

TRANSPORT SECRETARY CHRIS GRAYLING HAS LAUDED THE LAUNCH OF A DOMESTIC AIR SERVICE FROM FLYBE, WHICH WILL NOW BE OPERATING FOUR RETURN FLIGHTS FROM CORNWALL TO LONDON, SEVEN DAYS A WEEK.

IN A POST ON TWITTER, GRAYLING STATED “I’M HERE IN TERMINAL 2, THE QUEEN’S TERMINAL, AT HEATHROW ON A DAY WHEN WE START TO SEE WHAT I HOPE WILL BE A LONG PROCESS OF EXPANSION OF CONNECTIONS BETWEEN HEATHROW AND DESTINATIONS AROUND THE UNITED KINGDOM.”

WHILE THE PLANET SEEMS TO BE NATURALLY TRYING TO TELL US TO REDUCE EMISSIONS WITH ITS CONSTANT BULLSHIT, AND A SLEW OF SCIENTIFIC REPORTS WARNING US ABOUT THE OBVIOUS CLIMATE CHANGE WE’RE EXPERIENCING AND HOW WE NEED TO ADAPT TO SAVE THE PLANET FROM TURNING INTO AN IMMENSE SWEATY SAUNA OF SHIT AND FILTH WE CAN NEVER LEAVE, THIS DAFT CUNT IS MINDLESSLY WHOOPING THE PROSPECT OF MORE SUPERFLUOUS DOMESTIC FLIGHTS.

YOU HAVE TO QUESTION WHO THE FUCK IS EVEN GOING TO BENEFIT FROM THIS GRATUITOUS SHIT. PEOPLE WHO OWN HOLIDAY HOMES IN ST IVES?

WHO EVEN TAKES DOMESTIC FLIGHTS TO GET TO-AND-FROM WORK? CUNTS LIKE EAMONN HOLMES, THAT’S WHO.

BUT IT’S OUR TRANSPORT SYSTEM THAT’S THE ACTUAL ISSUE. IT’S SO SKEWED NO CUNT CAN MAKE SENSE OUT OF IT. FOR EXAMPLE, AN OPEN RETURN ON TRAIN FROM CARDIFF TO EDINBURGH WOULD SET YOU BACK A MONTH’S RENT AND IS PROBABLY GUARANTEED TO BE A HELLISH EXPERIENCE. YET, EVEN AT SHORT NOTICE, I CAN JOLLY OVER ON A FUCKING AEROPLANE FOR CONSIDERABLY CHEAPER? [ITALIAN GESTURES WITH HANDS] THIS MAKES NO SENSE.

THIS TRULY IRRESPONSIBLE UK GOVERNMENT IS NOT ONLY PROMOTING UNSUSTAINABLE BEHAVIOUR IN THE MIDDLE OF A CLIMATE EMERGENCY, BUT ALSO ENSURING THAT THE REST OF THE UK STAGNATES AS LONDON CONTINUES TO REMAIN THE ONLY AREA IN BRITAIN WITH WORLD-CLASS PUBLIC TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE.

SOME PARTS OF BRITAIN ARE STILL USING “PACERS”, FORMER BUSES THAT HAVE BEEN MODIFIED TO RUN ON TRAIN TRACKS. THE NATIONAL RAILWAY MUSEUM IN YORK HAS HAD TO DELAY ITS PACER EXHIBITION BECAUSE THE TRAIN THEY WERE PROMISED THEY COULD HAVE IS STILL IN FUCKING USE. ALL WHILE THE “BULLET TRAIN” HAS BEEN AROUND IN JAPAN SINCE 1964. YOU COULD NEVER TELL WE INVENTED THE FUCKING TRAIN.

WHEN OUR GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE THINKING ABOUT NATIONALISING AND IMPROVING OUR PUBLIC TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE WHOLE OF THE UK IN THE GREENEST WAY POSSIBLE, WE GET GRAYLING AND REST OF THE CUNT GANG USING OUR “SCARCE” PUBLIC MONEY TO SUBSIDISE LONDON-CORNWALL AIRFARES.

WELL, WE CONSISTENTLY VOTE IN THE TORIES – I GUESS WE GET WHAT WE VOTE FOR.

‘NON-POLITICAL’ BRITISH ARMY FILM THEMSELVES USING IMAGINE OF JEREMY CORBYN AS TARGET PRACTISE

THE BRITISH ARMY HAS LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION AFTER A VIDEO CIRCULATED ONLINE SHOWED SOLDIERS FROM THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT USING A PORTRAIT OF JEREMY CORBYN AS A SHOOTING TARGET.

A MINISTRY OF DEFENCE SPOKESPERSON SAID “WE ARE AWARE OF A VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA, THIS BEHAVIOUR IS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE AND FALLS WELL BELOW THE HIGH STANDARDS THE ARMY EXPECTS”, WHICH I ASSUME IS EITHER RELATING TO THE FACT THIS WAS A COVERT INTEL LEAK OR IT WASN’T A REAL, DEFENCELESS HUMAN BEING MURDERED.

WE ARE TOLD THE BRITISH MILITARY IS “POLITICALLY BENIGN”, YET A SENIOR SERVING GENERAL TOLD THE SUNDAY TIMES IN 2015 THAT A CORBYN-LED GOVERNMENT WOULD FACE A “MUTINY” AS THE ARMY WOULD “NOT ALLOW A PRIME MINISTER TO JEOPARDISE THE SECURITY OF THIS COUNTRY, AND I THINK PEOPLE WOULD USE WHATEVER MEANS POSSIBLE, FAIR OR FOUL, TO PREVENT THAT”. ARMY TOP BRASS THREATENING A COUP D’ÈTAT IF A SOCIALIST GOVERNMENT CAME TO POWER IS SOMETHING YOU ASSOCIATE WITH A BANANA REPUBLIC, BUT IT BARELY REGISTERED AS SOMETHING THAT DESPERATELY NEEDED ADDRESSING.

IAIN DUNCAN SMITH SAID THIS WEEK THAT THERESA MAY’S BREXIT TALKS WITH JEREMY CORBYN “LEGITIMISES A MARXIST WHOSE SOLE PURPOSE IN LIFE IS TO DO REAL DAMAGE TO THE COUNTRY”. THE SMEARING CORBYN AS A “TERRORIST SYMPATHISER” AND A DANGER TO THE UK PUBLIC IS RHETORIC THAT HAS BEEN CHURNED OUT BY SUCCESSIVE MPS, UK PRIME MINISTERS AND THE PROXY MEDIA.

THE BRITISH ESTABLISHMENT IS WILLINGLY FORGETFUL THAT LABOUR MP JO COX WAS MURDERED A LITTLE OVER THREE YEARS AGO BY A RIGHT-WING FASCIST, AND THERE’S ALREADY A MAN IN JAIL WHO PLOTTED TO KILL CORBYN.

THE ARMED FORCES BY DESIGN REQUIRES A RIGHT-WING MINDSET TO OPERATE. THEIR OWN RECRUITMENT GUIDELINES STATE THEY TARGET PEOPLE FROM THE POOREST AREAS AND LOWEST CLASSES WHO ARE “EASILY INFLUENCED”.

HOW ELSE ARE PEOPLE MEANT TO MINDLESSLY FOLLOW ORDERS, SUBMITTING UNEQUIVOCALLY TO SANDHURST POSH BOYS WHO HOLD INSCRUTABLE POWER OVER THEM, AND THEN FIGHT FOR “BRITISH INTERESTS” WITH MURDEROUS ULTRA-VIOLENCE.

SO IT’S NO WONDER WITH THIS RIGHT-WING ATTITUDE FROM THE TOP DOWN THAT YOUNG SOLDIERS GLEEFULLY POSE FOR PHOTOS WITH TOMMY ROBINSON. THE ARMY IS LIKE BUTLIN’S FOR FASCISTS, EXCEPT INSTEAD OF GOING ON THE HELTER SKELTER ON A DOORMAT YOU GET TO COSPLAY AS A “HERO” LIVING OUT THEIR WET DREAM OF KILLING MUSLIMS WITH IMPUNITY.

A COUNCIL THROWS AWAY HOMELESS PEOPLE’S POSSESSIONS

THIS WEEK, THE ACTIONS OF CARDIFF COUNCIL WERE MET WITH NEAR UNIVERSAL CONDEMNATION AS THEY DISMANTLED AND CLEARED A “HOMELESS VILLAGE” IN A PARK. VARIOUS TENTS AND PERSONAL BELONGINGS FROM THE SITE WERE LOADED ONTO A TRUCK BEFORE BEING DRIVEN AWAY FROM THE ENCAMPMENT.

COUNCIL OFFICERS CLEARED THE AREA AS POLICE OFFICERS SUPERVISED, AFTER THEY GAVE THE HOMELESS PEOPLE LIVING THERE 24 HOURS TO “LEAVE”.

A VIDEO CAPTURED A 38-YEAR-OLD HOMELESS MAN, WHO CALLS HIMSELF JAY BLUE, BEING HELD BACK AS HE TRIED DESPERATELY TO RECOVER HIS BELONGINGS WHEN RETURNING TO THE SITE AFTER GOING TO GET A COFFEE. HE REMONSTRATED WITH OFFICIALS, DEMANDING THE RETURN OF HIS POSSESSIONS, SAYING: “YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO THROW MY STUFF AWAY, THIS IS WHAT KEEPS ME ALIVE.”

JAY SAID IT WAS THE SEVENTH TIME HE’D HAD HIS TENT TAKEN OFF HIM SINCE HE BECAME HOMELESS LAST NOVEMBER AFTER LEAVING PRISON.

HE LATER TOLD REPORTERS THAT HE IS CALLING FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE TO BE GIVEN THEIR OWN SAFE ACCOMMODATION RATHER THAN GO TO HOSTELS, AS HE CLAIMS THEY ARE UNSAFE. JAY SAID, “I’M MAKING A STAND. I WILL DIE BEFORE I GIVE UP THIS CAUSE – PEOPLE SHOULDN’T BE LIVING IN TENTS.”

A CARDIFF COUNCIL SPOKESWOMAN REASSURED PEOPLE THAT THIS MAN DIDN’T WANT TO RECEIVE HELP, BUT THERE “WAS ANOTHER TENT-DWELLER” WHO WAS ALSO FOUND ON THE SITE THEY WERE HELPING “RECONNECT WITH HIS HOMETOWN”. THIS SUSPICIOUSLY SOUNDS A LOT LIKE “STREET CLEANSING” WHERE LOCAL AUTHORITIES GIVE HOMELESS PEOPLE ONE-WAY TICKETS TO OTHER AREAS OF THE COUNTRY IN AN APPARENT ATTEMPT TO ENCOURAGE ROUGH SLEEPERS TO RETURN TO AREAS WHERE THEY HAVE FAMILY AND SUPPORT NETWORKS. THESE “RECONNECTION POLICIES” ARE NOTHING MORE THAN PASSING THE BUCK.

A HOMELESS MAN FROZE TO DEATH IN LIVERPOOL THIS WEEK, AND HERE WE HAVE SOME COUNCIL DICKHEADS BACKED BY THE PLOD STRIPPING HOMELESS PEOPLE OF THEIR WORLDLY POSSESSIONS AND TAKING THEM TO THE FUCKING DUMP. HONESTLY, WHAT IS THE FUCKING POINT.

WHAT MAKES THIS EVEN MORE DETESTABLE IS THAT CARDIFF IS A LABOUR-RUN COUNCIL. THESE DUSTY OLD BLAIRITE CUNTS ARE FOUND EVERYWHERE ACROSS BRITAIN, FULL OF IDEAS ABOVE THEIR STATION YET WITH NO PRINCIPLES WHATSOEVER.

FORMER PLAID CYMRU LEADER LEANNE WOOD TWEETED THAT SHE WAS RECENTLY ASSURED BY THE LABOUR LEADER OF CARDIFF COUNCIL “I KNOW YOU PROBABLY THINK WE ARE BASTARDS WHEN IT COMES TO HOMELESS PEOPLE, BUT WE AREN’T, HONESTLY.”

THEY’VE GOT A FUCKING STRANGE WAY OF PROVING THEY AREN’T.

