Membership What’s the Best Drug for Sex? If you’re the type of person who wants to get fisted in the ass, ketamine is fantastic—according to science. By Nick Thompson November 20, 2025, 10:13am Picture by Been Shill Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Tagged:Drugs, The Be Quiet And Drive Issue Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Credit: Paramount Paramount+’s One-Week Free Trial Is Back, Baby 14 hours ago By Matt Jancer Pai-Shih Lee / Getty Images Archaeologists Found a 12,000-Year-Old Figurine of a Woman Hooking Up With a Goose 14 hours ago By Luis Prada Man laughing at all the money he has saved – Credit: Sonos The Sonos Ace Headphones Are on an Early Black Friday Sale 14 hours ago By Matt Jancer Sarah Pender / Getty Images Getting High Makes You Drink Less? Science Says Yes 14 hours ago By Luis Prada