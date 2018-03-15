What’s the Fuss With Gay Nostalgia?

There’s more gays on telly at the moment than you can shake a glittery stick at. We are, you could say, in the middle of a gay renaissance. Will and Grace, Queer Eye; the absolute obsession with everything Call Me By Your Name, even the promised L-Word reboot. Everyone loves a bit of nostalgia, don’t they, looking back at simpler times, easier times, nicer times. But maybe this spate of culture that reimagines the queer past is actually a tiny bit problematic. Yes, yes, representation is brilliant and important — but does it leave us in a time warp, rather than allowing us to move forward?

Click below to read the full article on i-D: