What’s Up With Chevy Chase Not Being on ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

If you’ve been keeping up with Only Murders in the Building for the past five seasons, it’s inevitably crossed your mind at some point that the series is just one amigo short of serving as a full-on Three Amigos reunion. The Steve Martin-Martin Short comedy, co-starring Selena Gomez, revolves around three residents of a Manhattan apartment building who, for some reason, keep having to deal with people getting killed on the property. Since its debut, the hit Hulu series has welcomed a long list of celebrity guests, including Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, and Meryl Streep. One name that’s curiously missing from that list, though, is Martin and Short’s Three Amigos co-star, Chevy Chase, and that raises some questions.

“Why?” is probably the best one to start with. Chase certainly seems like the most obvious person you could try to cast in a series with such a lineup. A lot of viewers more than likely went into the show expecting to see him pop up eventually. In fairness, we’re also talking about a considerable collaborative effort here, and Chase does have a notorious reputation for butting heads with his collaborators. But does he have any outstanding issues with the Only Murders crew?

Series creator Dan Fogelman worked on a pilot with Chase in 2014, and while it never aired, it didn’t appear to cause any bad blood between the two. When co-creator John Hoffman was asked about Chase in 2022, he told Deadline, “There will be plans for many, many other amigos and otherwise, and that’s in process right now.” Then there’s Selena Gomez. When The Los Angeles Times asked her what Chase had to say about Martin and Short referring to her as the “fourth amigo,” she said that she didn’t know, and then, after a long pause, “Maybe I should call him and check?” A little awkward, but nothing to indicate a problem.

That brings us to Martin and Short. Just last year, the two reunited with Chase at a live event, and everyone seemed to be on friendly terms. Short even participated in the upcoming CNN documentary, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, dropping this New Year’s. And despite Radar Online reporting earlier this year that Martin and Short can’t stand Chase, Short’s representative told the outlet that both he and Martin consider Chase a friend and that the series “is cast by the written word first and not by what actors we want to employ.”

So that would seem to indicate that there’s no real public opposition from the cast and crew, but what does Chase think about everything? When he appeared on WTF with Marc Maron in 2023, he said that he loved Martin and Short and wished that he was doing the show with them. However, when Maron asked Chase if he’d inquired about appearing on Only Murders, he laughed off the idea of going over and begging for a spot. But again, there was no opposition expressed, and with a sixth season of the show already confirmed, it sounds like all it would take is someone reaching out to Chase to get him on board. Three Amigos fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet, but at the same time, what this all means is that everyone involved (and not involved) is well aware of people’s desire to see Chase join the cast, and nothing’s been done about it thus far. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out from here.