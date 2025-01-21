What’s Worse Than a Situationship? A Nano-Ship.

You’ve heard of “situationships”—now, there’s an even less serious type of relationship called a “nano-ship.”

Remember when I said I’m over dating apps because of the “carouseling” trend? Yeah, this solidifies my decision, after Tinder noticed an uptick in “microconnections” last year.

Nano-ships are apparently about honoring even the smallest of romantic connections, like the one you share with the cute barista at your local cafe who knows your order by heart.

These types of “relationships” basically ask you to “live in the moment” and “see where things go” without the pressure of long-term goals or commitments. I wouldn’t be shocked if my ex-boyfriend was the mind behind nano-ships.

Even worse than “situationships,” which are basically relationships without a title or commitment, “nano-ships” require even fewer expectations, both for your nano-partner (if you could even call them that) and your future together.

Many people even have multiple nano-ships at once, each one serving its own nano purpose.

“Whether it’s that quick spark with someone on the subway that you call an ‘eyecontactship’ to the person who regularly texts you ‘good morning’ that you call your ‘textuationships,’ 2024 showed us that even the smallest romantic moments can be meaningful,” Tinder stated in its report.

…You’re joking, right? Can’t we just let a moment be a moment without labeling it? I mean, if I counted every fleeting spark shared with a complete stranger, then I’d probably have hundreds of nano-ships by now.

According to Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer of Tinder, nano-ships basically allow you to find meaning in these micro-connections by giving them a name. They’re like a distraction or glimpse of hope while searching for your actual long-term partner.

Just don’t mix up a nano-ship for a situationship, or a situationship for a relationship, or you’ll probably end up sailing into your future alone.

“In 2025, we can expect Nano-ships to keep thriving as singles enjoy the fun of these micro-connections while searching for their forever person,” Tinder wrote. “Every glance, every random coffee chat—each little moment has its own vibe.”

So, I guess the dating app views these small yet intimate moments as nano-ships passing in the night. It’s a kinder way of saying, “This spark won’t ignite a flame, but hey, enjoy the brief moment you share with this individual!”—which, I’ll admit, is a cute sentiment.

Tinder continued, “With nearly a quarter of surveyed singles focused on finding positivity and joy in the world, they’re bringing an optimistic outlook to dating and relationships, appreciating the little sparks along the way.”