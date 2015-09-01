Wheelchair Basketball Ref Eats It, Player Laughs as Play Continues

This is a lovely bit of cinematography from a recent Euro2015 wheelchair basketball game. The tournament started this weekend and the woman tracking down and gaining control of the ball is Helen Freeman of Great Britain. As she is making her way up court, the referee catches his toe on the court and goes flying. It happened directly to Freeman’s left and as soon as she notices it—perhaps he let out a grunt or something—the greatest smile flashes across her face. She doesn’t miss a beat, though, and just keeps on playing.

The slow motion and lack of sound, I don’t know why, but the whole thing makes me happy. It’s just further proof that people falling will always be funny.

