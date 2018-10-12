The road to confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was a painful one for millions of people in the country, and especially for women who felt some of their own experiences with sexual assault reflected in Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against the judge. But all that collective grief and frustration couldn’t turn the tides—at the end of the day, Republicans still managed to push Kavanaugh onto the bench.

The #MeToo movement has proven fruitful in many ways, and compelled women to come forward with their stories. But even though some of the perpetrators have been caught or publicly identified, having the credible stories of women translate to tangible change or justice is still a problem.

Videos by VICE

On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, Broadly’s Marie Solis talks about the aftermath of Kavanaugh—and when believing women isn’t enough to help them.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.