When Bernie went on Fox News in 2016, he kinda killed it

Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a town hall on Fox News, breaking with the Democratic National Committee’s decision to distance itself from the pro-Trump network.

The town hall will take place April 15 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and focus on the economy and jobs.

Bernie’s decision to participate in a Fox News town hall is sure to be controversial. The DNC said last month that it would not partner with the network to host any Democratic primary debates in light of a New Yorker report that detailed how the Fox not only supported Trump but suppressed negative coverage.

“The network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates,” DNC head Tom Perez said in March.

Bernie’s supporters are defending him, pointing out that when he appeared on Fox News as a presidential candidate back in 2016, he had some major standout moments, including getting red-state Trump voters to applaud his policy ideas.

Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Bernie in 2016 what in the world made him believe health care was a human right.

“Being a human being,” Bernie responded. “I believe that if she is poor and you are rich, she is entitled to the same quality health care that you have because she is a human being.”

Last time Bernie did a Fox town hall we got this Top 10 Bernie moment pic.twitter.com/JPcqfMdZUT — Hamid Bendaas 🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@HBendaas) April 3, 2019

Reminder that Bernie went to McDowell county that voted Trump by 75% & was able to articulate a politics rooted in *universal* concrete material benefits & the room agreed that healthcare should be guaranteed to all as a right pic.twitter.com/cVk26ZWfuV — Grace (@umojaupendo) April 4, 2019

Thus far, Sanders is the only candidate with an announced town hall on Fox News, but another 2020 candidate, Pete Buttigieg, has also expressed an interest in appearing on the conservative news network. In an appearance on “The View” last month, Buttigieg said it was important to leverage Fox News’ massive audience to explain his viewpoints.



“There are so many viewers who may never hear what our party has to say at all if we’re never going on those channels and explaining what we believe,”Buttigieg said.

Democratic presidential candidate @PeteButtigieg: “An election is supposed to be about our whole country … we can’t just concentrate on those areas where people, for the most part, already agree with us.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/kUXfoXMMNO — The View (@TheView) March 22, 2019

Cover image: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a campaign rally at the Great Meadow Park in Fort Mason on March 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)