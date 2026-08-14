When Does the Current Fortnite Season End? Chapter 7 Season 4 Downtime Start Time

The current Fortnite season ends soon, with Chapter 7 Season 3 concluding on August 19 in Pacific Time. Here is when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 downtime starts and the final deadline to complete your Sprite collection before the current season ends.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The current Fortnite season ends on August 19 at 11:00 PM PT / August 20 at 2:00 AM ET. According to dataminers, this is when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Runners will officially conclude and the Battle Royale will go offline for Chapter 7 Season 4 server maintenance.

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This means you only have a few days left to finish your Sprite collection. Thankfully, Epic Games is launching the five-day Fortnite Sprite Spree event, which will make it easier to find rare variants before the season ends.

For those who don’t want to miss their last chance to collect all Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites, we’ve created an easy-to-read table showing when the current Fortnite season ends in every region:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Downtime Start Times

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) August 19 11:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 20 12:00 AM Central Time (CT) August 20 1:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) August 20 2:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 20 3:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) August 20 7:00 AM Europe (CEST) August 20 8:00 AM Turkey (TRT) August 20 9:00 AM United Arab Emirates (GST) August 20 10:00 AM China (CST) August 20 2:00 PM Japan (JST) August 20 3:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 20 3:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 20 4:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 20 6:00 PM

When Does the New Fortnite Season Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 release date is Thursday, August 20, 2026. However, at the time of writing, Epic Games has not confirmed exactly when the new season will start.

As mentioned above, Fortnite Override downtime is expected to begin at 2:00 AM ET, but we don’t know how long server maintenance will last. Chapter 7 Season 3 downtime lasted approximately five and a half hours.

Using the same timeframe gives us the following estimated Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 start times:

Estimated Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start Times

Region Date Estimated Time Pacific Time (PT) August 20 4:30 AM Mountain Time (MT) August 20 5:30 AM Central Time (CT) August 20 6:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) August 20 7:30 AM Brazil (BRT) August 20 8:30 AM United Kingdom (BST) August 20 12:30 PM Europe (CEST) August 20 1:30 PM Turkey (TRT) August 20 2:30 PM United Arab Emirates (GST) August 20 3:30 PM China (CST) August 20 7:30 PM Japan (JST) August 20 8:30 PM South Korea (KST) August 20 8:30 PM Australia (AEST) August 20 9:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 20 11:30 PM

However, these are only estimates based on the length of previous Fortnite Chapter updates. Server maintenance could be shorter or longer depending on how much time Epic Games needs to launch Chapter 7 Season 4. We will update this article once the official Fortnite Override start time is confirmed.