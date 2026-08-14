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When Does the Current Fortnite Season End? Chapter 7 Season 4 Downtime Start Time

Find out when the current Fortnite season ends, when Chapter 7 Season 4 downtime starts, and the estimated Fortnite Override launch time.

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The current Fortnite season ends soon, with Chapter 7 Season 3 concluding on August 19 in Pacific Time. Here is when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 downtime starts and the final deadline to complete your Sprite collection before the current season ends.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 End?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Date and Start Times When Does Fortnite Runners Go Live
Screenshot: Epic Games

The current Fortnite season ends on August 19 at 11:00 PM PT / August 20 at 2:00 AM ET. According to dataminers, this is when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Runners will officially conclude and the Battle Royale will go offline for Chapter 7 Season 4 server maintenance.

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This means you only have a few days left to finish your Sprite collection. Thankfully, Epic Games is launching the five-day Fortnite Sprite Spree event, which will make it easier to find rare variants before the season ends.

For those who don’t want to miss their last chance to collect all Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites, we’ve created an easy-to-read table showing when the current Fortnite season ends in every region:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Downtime Start Times

RegionDateTime
Pacific Time (PT)August 1911:00 PM
Mountain Time (MT)August 2012:00 AM
Central Time (CT)August 201:00 AM
Eastern Time (ET)August 202:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)August 203:00 AM
United Kingdom (BST)August 207:00 AM
Europe (CEST)August 208:00 AM
Turkey (TRT)August 209:00 AM
United Arab Emirates (GST)August 2010:00 AM
China (CST)August 202:00 PM
Japan (JST)August 203:00 PM
South Korea (KST)August 203:00 PM
Australia (AEST)August 204:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)August 206:00 PM

When Does the New Fortnite Season Start?

Fortnite Override Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 release date is Thursday, August 20, 2026. However, at the time of writing, Epic Games has not confirmed exactly when the new season will start.

As mentioned above, Fortnite Override downtime is expected to begin at 2:00 AM ET, but we don’t know how long server maintenance will last. Chapter 7 Season 3 downtime lasted approximately five and a half hours.

Using the same timeframe gives us the following estimated Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 start times:

Estimated Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start Times

RegionDateEstimated Time
Pacific Time (PT)August 204:30 AM
Mountain Time (MT)August 205:30 AM
Central Time (CT)August 206:30 AM
Eastern Time (ET)August 207:30 AM
Brazil (BRT)August 208:30 AM
United Kingdom (BST)August 2012:30 PM
Europe (CEST)August 201:30 PM
Turkey (TRT)August 202:30 PM
United Arab Emirates (GST)August 203:30 PM
China (CST)August 207:30 PM
Japan (JST)August 208:30 PM
South Korea (KST)August 208:30 PM
Australia (AEST)August 209:30 PM
New Zealand (NZST)August 2011:30 PM

However, these are only estimates based on the length of previous Fortnite Chapter updates. Server maintenance could be shorter or longer depending on how much time Epic Games needs to launch Chapter 7 Season 4. We will update this article once the official Fortnite Override start time is confirmed.

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