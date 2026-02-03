When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Start? Release Date, Length & Leaks

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 start date has reportedly been leaked by dataminers, revealing when it begins and what players can expect from the major update. Here is when the next Fortnite season reportedly launches and how long C7S2 could last.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already been two months since Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break launched. As we reach the final stretch of C7S1, many players are wondering when the next Fortnite season will begin. Thankfully, we have a pretty good idea due to datamine leaks, which largely revealed the Fortnite roadmap for 2026.

According to dataminer HypeX, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 start date is Thursday, March 5, 2026. If you are wondering how much time that is, we have roughly 30 days left of C7S1 as of the time of writing. For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the next Fortnite season reportedly begins in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 AM March 5 North America (ET) 7:00 AM March 5 Canada (PT) 4:00 AM March 5 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 PM March 5 Europe (CET) 1:00 PM March 5 Japan (JST) 9:00 PM March 5 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM March 5 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 PM March 5

However, it should be pointed out that Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed a Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 start date, and this is based purely on rumors. So far, the leaked roadmap has been pretty accurate, though, with each Fortnite update lining up perfectly so far.

Based on this, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will reportedly run for 57 days and could end on Thursday, April 30, 2026. However, this seems to be speculation, as HypeX actually puts several question marks next to this date. It appears we only have concrete information up to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

As I mentioned above, the Fortnite roadmap for 2026 was leaked at the start of the year. As a result, we have a rough estimate of when each major update in the battle royale will go live. For example, Fortnite Update v39.40 will be released on February 5, 2026.

For your convenience, here is the full Fortnite update schedule for 2026 (courtesy of HypeX):

v39.20: JANUARY 9

JANUARY 9 v39.30: JANUARY 22

JANUARY 22 v39.40: FEBRUARY 5

FEBRUARY 5 v39.50: FEBRUARY 19

FEBRUARY 19 v40.00 (Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2): MARCH 5

MARCH 5 v40.10: MARCH 29

MARCH 29 v40.20: APRIL 1

APRIL 1 v40.30: APRIL 16

APRIL 16 v41.00 / Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 (?): APRIL 30

APRIL 30 MAY 14

JUNE 4

JUNE 18

JULY 16

JULY 30

AUGUST 14

SEPTEMBER 3

SEPTEMBER 17

OCTOBER 1

OCTOBER 15

OCTOBER 29

NOVEMBER 12

NOVEMBER 28

DECEMBER 10

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Leaks & Theme Rumors

According to dataminers, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be “Norse themed.” This rumor is based on Fortnite survey skins from all the way back in June 2025. On X, for example, HypeX wrote, “Chapter 7 Season 2 IS 100% NORSE/NORDIC THEMED. Almost all of these skins in today’s survey are Norse/Nordic themed. Look at the patterns on their body & clothes.”

Since then, there have been several other leaks. According to dataminer Loolo_WRLD, we could see the return of the Ice King as a boss in Chapter 7 Season 2. Leaks claim that Fortnite C7S2 could specifically have an event tied to the Chapter 1 Season 7 character who debuted in 2018.

If any of this is true, it’s pretty interesting. At least to me, this sounds very similar to Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals. That season was heavily inspired by Greek mythology. Seeing as that was my personal favorite update, I wouldn’t mind a similar season with Nordic themes instead. That said, only time will tell how much of these leaks end up being true.