When Does Fortnite Winterfest End? Final Day to Unlock the Cheeks Outfit

The Fortnite Winterfest end date is almost here, which means players have a limited time left to open their free presents. Here is the last day to get the Cheeks outfit in Fortnite, and the exact time the Christmas event ends in each region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

We are now entering the final week of Fortnite Winterfest 2025. This year’s Christmas event featured collaborations from SpongeBob, Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Potter, and Bleach. However, players wanting to open up all of their Fortnite Winterfest Cabin Presents will need to know when the annual event ends so they don’t miss out on the free rewards.

Videos by VICE

This year, Fortnite Winterfest ends on Monday, January 5 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. That means players have about a week left to unwrap the remainder of their gifts. Unlike previous years, Winterfest 2025 presents do not stack. Because of this, the free Fortnite Winterfest skins can only be unlocked if you open up all of your cabin presents before the final date.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

For your convenience, here is when Fortnite Winterfest 2025 ends in each region:

Region Local Time Local Date North America (PT) 6:00 AM January 5, 2026 North America (ET) 9:00 AM January 5, 2026 United Kingdom 2:00 PM January 5, 2026 Europe (CET) 3:00 PM January 5, 2026 Japan (JST) 11:00 PM January 5, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM January 5, 2026 Canada (ET) 9:00 AM January 5, 2026 Australia (AEDT) 1:00 AM January 6, 2026

How to Get the Cheeks Outfit in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The free Winterfest 2025 skins this year include the Glacial Dummy and Cheeks skins. However, the outfit most players are going for this year is Cheeks. And look, I totally get it. It’s a chubby little hamster wearing a Christmas sweater. His belly literally jiggles! However, unlocking the free cosmetic is a little tricky.

As mentioned above, Winterfest 2025 presents don’t stack. That means players have to open up 14 cabin presents before they can get Cheeks. If you didn’t start opening up your gifts before December 23, 2025, then that means you can actually miss out on unlocking the Winterfest outfit. However, as long as you started before that date and opened gifts every day, you should be good to go.

Winterfest 2025 Present Requirements

Glacial Dummy – (Must Open 7 Gifts)

Cheeks – (Must Open 13 Gifts)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, the Cheeks outfit Fortnite release date is December 30, 2025. Or rather, this is the earliest that players opening their Winterfest gifts can unlock him. As of the time of writing, the Cheeks cosmetic will only be obtainable through the present feature.

It’s unclear whether Epic Games will give some players an extension. But as of the time of writing, the last day for you to obtain Cheeks is January 5. So make sure to mark your calendars!