When Does World of Warcraft: Forever Go Live?

The launch date for World of Warcraft: Forever has finally arrived, but players are going to need to wait for the scheduled maintenance to wrap up before they can dive into their Classic+ adventures this evening.

World of Warcraft Launch Times By Time Zone

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After an incredibly popular beta test that drove a ton of new and returning players to Azeroth, World of Warcraft: Forever is now preparing for its official launch.

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November 4, 2026 is the global launch day, but players need to wait until later in the afternoon or evening (depending on time zone) to actually start their adventure in the unsolved game.

For gamers in the U.S., play will begin on the east coast at 6:00pm ET and on the west coast at 3:00pm PT.

Here is a breakdown of the estimated release times for each time zone:

Americas (PST) – 15:00 on November 4

Brazil (BRT) – 20:00 on November 4

UK (GMT) – 23:00 on November 4

Europe (CET) – 00:00 on November 5

Taiwan (CST) – 07:00 on November 5

Korea (KST) – 08:00 on November 5

ANZ (AEDT) – 10:00 on November 5

UTC – 23:00 on November 4

When the servers go live, it will be very interesting to see what sort of queues and wait times there will be. Players don’t have to worry about selecting individual servers anymore, instead they’ll just choose a rule set (Normal, RP, PvP, or RP PvP). This mega server approach should help reduce server overload, but players should still expect some queues and hiccups for the first few hours.

For MMO curious fans who are unfamiliar with what World of Warcraft: Forever has to offer, the game includes:

New & Re-imagined Zones

Over 1000 New Quests

Discover the Skyborne, a new playable race

Updates to all classes and specializations

New account-wide progression system

New Dungeons, Raids, and more

WoW: Forever expands the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor with new and reimagined zones and more than 1,000 new quests across the level 1–60 journey. Players will be able to explore new destinations including Mount Hyjal, Shen’dralas, the Riverglades, and Zephras Isle.

The Skyborne are a new playable race in World of Warcraft: Forever, bringing their own identity to the unfolding story. When choosing to play this new race, players can choose between Horde-aligned Windshapers which can become Shaman, or an Alliance-aligned High-Order Skyborne which can become Mages.

World of Warcraft: Forever opens new ways to build your character, including Orc Mages, Troll Warlocks, Undead Paladins, Human Hunters, Gnome Priests, Dwarf Shamans, and the debut of the Skyborne.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates as the early days of WoW: Forever play out.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026.