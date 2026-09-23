When Guitar Chugs and Chicken Nugs Combine: Wendy’s (Yes, That One) Just Dropped Its Own Emo Album

Wendy’s just dropped an emo album. Yes, that Wendy’s. The “french fries and a Frosty” Wendy’s. The “spicy nuggets and a lemonade” Wendy’s. The “one large Baconator combo with a root beer” Wendy’s.

The fast food chain rounded up a group of elite musicians from the screamo and pop-punk scene and put together Songs to Listen to in a Wendy’s Parking Lot. The project is an album built from an amalgam of emo influences, with members of Memphis May Fire, Anberlin, Silverstein, blessthefall, Winona Fighter, State Champs, and Holy Wars.

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“When we first came up with the idea to make an emo album, we knew we had to do the genre justice,” Wendy’s said in a project announcement. “So we partnered up with respected artists from across the emo community, resulting in a soundtrack made by real musicians, not generated by AI, and a high-quality production that stays true to the genre.”

Wendy’s hired an emo-music producer extraordinaire to helm their project

To make their dream a reality, Wendy’s hired producer Matt Squire to lead the project. Squire has worked with bands like Panic! at the Disco, 3oh!3, All Time Low, Simple Plan, and Sum 41. So, he was clearly the right guy for the job.

“Emo has always been about the small moments that feel huge. A younger generation is discovering that now, and the older fans never stopped feeling it,” said Squire, the album’s executive producer. “Enjoying a Wendy’s Frosty in a parking lot might sound like a small moment, but everybody’s had a night where that was the only thing that went right.”

Squire helped to gather up a crew of great emo, screamo, and pop-punk musicians. As well as some of the most notable singers (and screamers) in the scene. Collectively, they crafted one hell of a fast-food concert-party emo record.

Songs to Listen to in a Wendy’s Parking Lot tracklist

“She Said She Didn’t Want Fries” featuring Matty Mullins (Anberlin, Memphis May Fire)

“Salt in the Wound” featuring Chloe Kinnon (Winona Fighter)

“I Miss the Sunroom” featuring Shane Told (Silverstein)

“The Best Combo Meal on the Worst Night of My Life” featuring Beau Bokan (Blessthefall)

“It’s Not a Phase, It’s a 10PC” featuring Derek DiScanio (State Champs)

“My Frosty’s Funeral” featuring Kat Leon (Holy Wars)

Fans can stream the entire album on Wendy’s YouTube channel, as well as on most streaming platforms.

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Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images