When I Find Myself in Times of Trouble, ‘Webfishing’ Calls to Me

It’s a stressful time in the United States currently, and games like Webfishing give me a chance to unwind and forget about what’s going on. Jumping into a world filled with like-minded players, or a solo lobby of my choosing, is a godsend right now. It’s the perfect stress relief, and it’s just a brilliantly good time all around.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Webfishing’ Is Like a Nice Cup of Soup on a Cold Day

For those of you out of the loop, Webfishing is a new indie game taking the scene by storm. A multiplayer fishing game with full chat capabilities and a surprisingly rewarding grind? Someone alert Fishing Planet and let them know they have some competition. Plus, you don’t need to buy 40 microtransactions to be competitive here. Indeed, everything you need is right in the game from the start and you just earn it by playing.

It’s just chill vibes here in Webfishing. Characters look surprisingly similar to Animal Crossing villagers, but that’s where the similarities end. You can snatch up a guitar and pluck away until the sun comes up. Grab some chalk and draw whatever you’d like. Hang out with your friends and use the chat feature to catch up. It’s nice, all in all.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf was released at a time when I needed it most without realizing it. It’s one of my favorite games of all time, and likely the game I’ve sunk the most hours into ever. Just relaxing in my little town, doing what I wanted to? It was great, and Webfishing instantly brings that same type of energy to the party. This time, it’s just a little more manic, depending on where you end up when you decide to play.

Webfishing is like a nice cup of hot soup on a cold winter day. It warms the soul, refreshes the mind, and lets us realize that everything is going to be alright in the end. There are a lot of things happening right now that don’t feel great, and sometimes, we just need to have that one spot of comfort in our lives. For me, that’s Webfishing. A place where everyone can be themselves.