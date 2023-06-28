Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2023

Fourth of July may be around the corner, but a mega shopping event kicking off shortly thereafter embodies the modern ethos of the star-spangled US-of-A the most: Amazon’s annual Prime Day, which commemorates our nation’s limitless love of deals, this year, takes place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, this year. After all, what’s more American than online shopping while you avoid doing your probably unnecessary desk job? (Well, maybe a few things.)

For Prime Day 2023, expect even better deals than the blowout Independence Day sales. We’re talking about monster savings—some of the biggest of the year—on everything from home goods and outdoor decor to electronics and kitchenware that you won’t see again until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, gird your shopping loins, get a shopping plan—the deals go live at 12 a.m. sharp on July 11—and get ready to rake in the discounts. If you do go all-in on Prime Day, expect to see deals on everything from appliances (air fryers, Instant Pots, and even countertop ice makers) to televisions, smart watches, Kindles (and other Amazon products), headphones, Bluetooth speakers, vacuums, and even denim, vibrators, and fancy skincare products. Amazon is a seriously huge retailer, so you should expect a seriously huge sale.

Not a fan of Amazon? We get it! And the good news for the Amazon-averse is that you can still hop in on price-matching from other major retailers, plus huge sales from all kinds of other online stores and brands, big and small—last year, we saw sales from Brooklinen, Caraway, Dyson, LELO, Nike, Our Place, Sonos, SSENSE, West Elm, and more.

So, in summary—Prime Day is a huge sale from Amazon that has turned into an industry-wide, two-day event with deals from tons of other sites. But here’s the TL;DR, plus additional info about what’s in store:

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day, for those not in the know, is Amazon’s annual off-season “shopping holiday,” during which Amazon Prime members—and only Amazon Prime members—can enjoy insane savings, steals, deals, and markdowns on the hottest products that the behemoth slings. If you’re not already aware, the e-commerce giant has stepped up its game in categories including bedroom furniture, mid-century modern decor, sex toys, and… other things.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day 2023 is a two-day event happening on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. Yep, that means you’ll have a full 48 hours to stock up on anything and everything you were hoping to cop this summer but didn’t because of sticker shock. You still have time to make a list and prioritize your picks on all the best deals of the season, so get to it.

What are the Prime Day deals this year?

Last year’s deals included savings on electronics, home goods, bedroom decor, pet items, clothing, mattresses, kitchen appliances, cookware, outdoor gear, furniture, and more. There are already some early Prime Day deals and items that we recommend plopping in your cart prior to the big day. A couple of deals we know that will be happening for sure during the sales event is up to 55% off Amazon devices and up to 43% off Fire TVs.

Is Prime Day only on Amazon?

Not anymore! As mentioned above, many competitors price-match Amazon when it comes to big-ticket items, and many brands and sites run their own sales on the same day as Prime Day—so you don’t have to shop at Amazon to enjoy big savings.

See you for the show.

