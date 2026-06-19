When Is GTA 6 Trailer 3 Releasing? Rumored Date & Hints

With Rockstar Games recently announcing the Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-order date, many players want to know when we will get new marketing for the game. Here is everything we know about the GTA 6 trailer 3 release date and when it might potentially drop.

Why GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Release on June 25

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Back in May, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing wouldn’t start until summertime. With Rockstar Games that GTA 6 pre-orders go live on June 25, it appears that Zelnick’s timeline for the game’s rollout was actually spot on. It’s literally the exact week the summer season starts, which is what the executive has been saying this entire time.

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Where things get interesting, then, is that the CEO also said that pre-orders wouldn’t happen until after marketing began. Putting two and two together, this could mean that we get GTA 6 trailer 3 on June 25, 2026, after pre-orders go live. While this is by no means confirmed, it does appear that Strauss Zelnick’s about the game were straightforward.

This has led many players to speculate that GTA 6 trailer 3 could drop right as pre-orders open up. It would also make sense to have a new trailer with the “Pre-order now” tagline at the end. Although, again, this is purely speculation at this point. Technically, summer lasts from June to August, so they could theoretically release the third trailer months from now, and it would line up with what Zelnick said.

New Grand theft auto 6 Trailer 3 Artwork Could Hint at an Announcement

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Another sign that GTA 6 trailer 3 might be releasing soon is that may have potentially leaked. Following the pre-order announcement, eagle-eyed fans discovered new artwork on the official Rockstar Games website. The new image shows protagonists Jason and Lucia hugging next to the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo.

What makes this interesting, though, is the image file’s name. According to Reddit, the artwork was labeled “Lucia and Jason 3.” The reason this matters is that the thumbnail artwork for the previous GTA 6 trailers all had numbers at the end of their image files. So, the similar file names have many believing that this could be the thumbnail we get for GTA 6 trailer 3.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, there was also a leak claiming that Rockstar Games would reportedly drop a 20-minute trailer. This rumor from popular GTA content creator DarkViperAU. “I know a guy. He reckons the next trailer is 20 minutes and it’s going to come out this month. I assume if it’s going to be 20 minutes, it’s gonna be a gameplay video.”

The reason some players believe this leak is that DarkViperAU actually posted this days before Rockstar Games revealed the Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork and pre-order dates. However, it’s hard to say whether the YouTuber was joking. Plus, “I know a guy” isn’t exactly a solid source. Regardless, we’ll have to wait until June 25 to see if GTA 6 trailer 3 drops and marketing officially begins, like Strauss Zelnick has previously hinted.