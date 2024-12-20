When Is Kenny Omega Returning to AEW?

Kenny Omega will soon return to AEW.

A severe case of Diverticulitis in December 2023 hospitalized the former AEW World Champion. In January, Omega will make his big wrestling return on the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view representing AEW. The former Bullet Club leader is going up against Bullet Club War Dogs member Gabe Kidd.

Videos by VICE

Kidd has been exchanging words with the multi-time NJPW champion for months. Last month while Omega was visiting NJPW for Power Struggle, he confronted Kidd backstage.

Kenny Omega Returning to AEW

Before heading to the Tokyo Dome for that event, a vignette aired on AEW Dynamite promoting his AEW return. A new report from Fightful Select adds additional context to his forthcoming return. Those close to Omega claim he could return by the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28th.

“So maybe by the Young Bucks putting me out and allowing me to step back and refocus on bringing myself back as the wrestler that I know that I can be. Taking the mental burden away of being an EVP, just for a little bit, to focus on what is it that I have to do to get back to that level,” Omega said in an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“I feel like the ghost of my past and the skeletons in my closet have all followed me back to this stage. Although getting sick in the way that I did set me back almost a year now, it’s almost a blessing in disguise. It really allows you to assess things in a different way; to prioritize the things you should be prioritizing. I feel that when I do come back, I can come back with a clear head space and possibly be a top-flight performer again.”

As Omega mentions in the above quotes, he’s got a lot of unfinished business with The Elite. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television for a few weeks but they’ll also be wrestling at Wrestle Dynasty. The decorated tag team has been teasing a reunion with Hangman Page across their social media. Maybe a face-to-face with Omega isn’t that far-fetched?

He’s also got his sights on his archrival Kazuchika Okada who replaced him in The Elite earlier this year. A return now feels very calculated and makes a lot of sense. With the uncertainty of his health, stalling yet another big storyline just isn’t a good idea if AEW can help it.

