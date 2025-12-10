When is Lego Ninjago Coming to Fortnite – Release Date & All Skins Revealed

The major Lego Ninjago Fortnite expansion is coming to the Epic Games battle royale soon. Here is when the LEGO Fortnite update goes live in every region, as well as which Ninjago skins will be included in the collaboration.

After months of leaks and rumors, Epic Games has confirmed that a Lego Ninjago Fortnite collaboration is releasing in Chapter 7. The new update is actually the first major LEGO Fortnite Odyssey expansion since 2024. So regardless if you are a fan of Ninjago, this is a pretty big deal if you like to play the brick-building mode. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait very long as the expansion releases soon.

The Lego Ninjago Fortnite release date is on Thursday, December 11, 2025 according to Epic Games. “Fortnite Odyssey’s NINJAGO: Rise of the Ninja goes live December 11. On NINJAGO Island, you can explore, master ELEMENTAL abilities, and learn Spinjitzu as the story evolves.” Interestingly, Epic also confirmed that a second Ninjago Fortnite update will be launching sometime in 2026.

When Is Lego Ninjago Coming to Fortnite? (Release Times Per Region)

Region / Country Local Time Local Date North America (PT) 4:00 a.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 North America (ET) 7:00 a.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Wed, Dec 11, 2025 Europe (CET) 1:00 p.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 a.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 Canada (PT regions) 4:00 a.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 Canada (ET regions) 7:00 a.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 Japan (JST) 9:00 p.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025 Australia (AEDT) 11:00 p.m. Wed, Dec 11, 2025

It should be pointed out that while the above release dates are set in stone, the actual release times can vary. Epic Games usually pushes patches out at a similar time. However, Fortnite Chapter 7 server maintenance can sometimes be shorter or longer. Epic also has not officially announced times, so this is an estimate based on previous patch time windows.

All Lego Ninjago Fortnite Skins Leaked So Far

At the time of writing, Epic Games has only officially announced a Kai skin who will be available in the LEGO Pass. However, dataminers have leaked several additional Ninjago Fortnite skins that will be sold separately in the game’s item shop.

For your convenience, here is a full list of every Ninjago Fortnite Skin leaked online so far and their potential pricing:

Kai (Fortnite LEGO Pass) – 1, 400 V-Bucks

(Fortnite LEGO Pass) – 1, 400 V-Bucks Zane (Fortnite Item Shop) – 1, 200 V-Bucks

(Fortnite Item Shop) – 1, 200 V-Bucks Jay (Fortnite Item Shop) – 1, 200 V-Bucks

(Fortnite Item Shop) – 1, 200 V-Bucks Cole (Fortnite Item Shop) – 1, 200 V-Bucks

(Fortnite Item Shop) – 1, 200 V-Bucks Wu (Ninjago Wave 2 Coming in 2026)

(Ninjago Wave 2 Coming in 2026) Lloyd (Ninjago Wave 2 Coming in 2026)

(Ninjago Wave 2 Coming in 2026) Nya (Ninjago Wave 2 Coming in 2026)

Unfortunately, Wu, Lloyd, and Nya have been delayed into 2026. According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the popular characters will be released in a Lego Ninjago Fortnite Wave 2 release sometime next year. So if you were a fan of those specific heroes, you are going to have to wait a bit longer. On the bright side, it gives you more time to save up those V-Bucks!