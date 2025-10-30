When is the Fortnite Live Event? The Simpsons Mini Event Start Times Explained.

Epic Games is saying goodbye to Fortnite Chapter 6 with a live event in November. The event will also kick off the Simpsons Fortnite mini-season while also destroying the game’s current map. Here is when the Fortnite live event starts in each region.

When Does the Fortnite Live Event Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite live event will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The mini-event will be the official end of the Fortnite Chapter 6 map, which originally made its debut in December 2024. According to Epic Games, the Fortnite live event is called “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” and features The Simpsons characters Kang and Kodos.

A description for the event reads: “Not even Bart’s Treehouse can contain what awaits. Kick back on the couch, grab a donut, and welcome Kang and Kodos.” After the event ends, Fortnite servers will immediately go down for maintenance for 5 hours. The Simpsons Fortnite season will then start at 2 PM (PT) or 5 PM (ET) following the downtime.

For your convenience, here are the Simpsons Fortnite live event start times in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 8 AM November 1 North America (ET) 11 AM November 1 UK (GMT) 3 PM November 1 Europe (CET) 4 PM November 1 Japan (JST) 12 AM (Midnight) November 2 Australia (AEST) 1 AM November 2

The Simpsons Live Event in Fortnite Will Be Massive

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR, @HYPEX

While insiders initially believed the live event would be short, recent leaks have revealed it could be a lot bigger than many expected. Prolific dataminer HypeX reported, “This week’s live event is a FULL event. Next month’s event is EVEN BIGGER.” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also liked an X post from a user who wrote: “Does this mean the mini-event is actually a big event?”

So it appears that Epic Games is going all out to send off the Fortnite Chapter 6 map in style. However, what really makes this interesting is that the mini-event is themed around The Simpsons and will transition the game into the crossover season later that day. So perhaps we will get more Simpsons characters in the live event than we initially expected?

Screenshot: X @HypeX

According to dataminers, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 release date is set for Tuesday, December 2, 2025. That means the mini Simpsons Fortnite season will only run for 30 days and will end on December 1. Fortnite Chapter 7 will debut a brand-new map for its Battle Royale mode and will include never-before-seen POIs.

As far as what we can expect from the next season, we do have a few hints. In a leak posted by HypeX, the insider reports that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 will have “Gala Theme Skins.” While this doesn’t mean the entire map and chapter will have a similar theme, it’s likely to be connected. As for what “Gala” means, it seems to be masquerade-coded—so think something like Persona 5’s Phantom Thieves.