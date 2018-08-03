When It Comes to Game Endings, Would You Rather Be Happy or Satisfied?

On today’s episode of Waypoint Radio, Rob, Patrick, Austin and Danielle gather to discuss games that attempt the herculean task of ending a series on a satisfying note. There are many threes today: The Banner Sage 3, Mass Effect 3, Dark Souls 3, and more, and, of course, a discussion that encompasses fan labor.

Discussed: The Banner Saga 3, Mass Effect 3, Dark Souls 3, BioShock, The Witcher 3, Animorphs, The Walking Dead (Telltale), Metal Gear Solid V, Sherlock Holmes, Half Life, The Leftovers, Herotodus, Fast Lane, Nightmare on Elm Street

