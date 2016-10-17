When Nicki Minaj Met Lauryn Hill She Fell To Her Knees and Sobbed

​They say “don’t meet your idols”, but I say screw them because meeting your idols is fun. I know this because I met a Spice Girl once and didn’t die. What the saying should actually be is: “Don’t meet your idol and fuck it up.”

All of which is to say: Nicki Minaj met her idol Lauryn Hill over the weekend, and she didn’t fuck it up because she is Nicki Minaj. That said, she did fall to her knees, burst into tears, start literally worshipping her as if she was a deity and told her “I’m in love with you – your spirit, your mind, everything about you.” But, like, what else are you going to say to Lauryn actual Hill? She then posted the meeting on Instagram (below), alongside the caption, “Excuse me while I have an outer body experience. Shaking, crying, a MESS!!!! This lady is the reason. Omg. The QUEEN. Goddess! The epitome! The bar! The *faints*. Ms Lauryn Hill told me to keep ‘spittin dat fire’. Is this real life!????”

The reason the two rappers were in each other’s company was because they performed together at Jay Z and Beyonce’s Tidal charity concert at the Barclays Center. You can watch the whole performance here​, and see the iconic meeting of minds below:

​(Lead photo: Lauryn Hill by The Come Up Show via Wikipedia​ / Nicki Minaj by Christopher Macsurak​ via Wikipedia​)