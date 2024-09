VICE made history last year when we embarked on a trip to North Korea to play hoops and meet with supreme leader Kim Jong-un. With NBA great Dennis Rodman and a trio of Harlem Globetrotters in tow, VICE traveled to the capital of Pyongyang for a tour of the city, a basketball clinic, an exhibition game, and a first-ever meeting between the leader and an American delegation.

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook