Where and When To Watch January Xbox Developer Direct

It’s almost time for Xbox to reveal a closer look at some of 2026’s biggest games. Gaming fans should mark their calendars now and plan to tune in to the January Xbox Developer Direct 2026 to learn more about Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Game Freak’s new project, and more.

When is the Xbox Developer Direct?

Screenshot: Microsoft

After a very interesting 2025 that featured a lot of cross-platform collaboration, Xbox is nearly ready to share part of its vision for 2026 with fans. The company’s big upcoming presentation will offer a closer look at the long-awaited return of the Fable franchise and hopefully a lot of other exciting moments.

Gamers should mark their calendars now and block off time to watch along as the Xbox Developer Direct livestream airs on January 22, 2026.

Here is a breakdown of exactly when the show will take place:

The Xbox Developer Direct 2026 airs on Thursday, January 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET.

The event is estimated to run for roughly a full hour, but an exact runtime has not been revealed yet.

How to Watch the Xbox Developer Direct Livestream

Luckily, gamers have a handful of convenient options for watching along during the event. Players can tune in right here to watch the embedded official YouTube livesteam:

Play video

Alternatively, viewers also have the option to watch along directly through any of these options:

What Games Will be showcased during the Developer Direct Livestream

Screenshot: Playground Games

The Xbox Developer Direct presentation will feature a closer look at the two Playground Games titles, Fable and Forza Horizon 6, before shifting focus to Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation.

During the Fable section of the presentation, Playground Games is expected to reveal more gameplay footage and details about the game’s systems. Along with more details about the game’s mechanics, many fans are also hoping for a release date confirmation during this event.

Forza Horizon 6 should make its gameplay debut during the livestream and offer gamers a first glimpse at the Japan setting and some new gameplay features.

The last game officially in the lineup is Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation. This event will put the game in the spotlight and show gamers what Game Freak’s non-Pokémon project is bringing to the table.

There have also been rumors that the event will feature a secret fourth game. Some early leaks and rumors suggest that this might be a smaller indie game that will drop shortly after the event concludes.

