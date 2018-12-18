The Forgotten Victims of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

In Fukushima, nearly 100,000 people still live in temporary housing the size of a western bathroom, radiation levels are as high as 3 millisieverts, risk of cancer in infants has increased dramatically, and the only hope for improvement lies within the hands of the government and powerplant owners TEPCO.

This documentary ventures into the off-limits exclusion zone to hear exclusive first-hand accounts from survivors and learn how these displaced people – for whom the memory of the disaster has not faded, still wait.