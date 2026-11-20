You can visit Mandy after Chapter 1 in Grand Theft Auto VI to trigger a special cutscene. Can Lucia meet the flirty NPC, too? Here’s where Mandy’s house is in GTA 6 and what happens if you go back after progressing through the story.

Where Is Mandy’s House in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In GTA 6, Mandy’s house is located in a housing tract on Palm Beach Dr. in North Key Lento. While you initially meet the flirty character as Jason in the Chapter 1 Mission “Pipework”, you can actually go back to visit her later in the game for a second cutscene.

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However, you may have forgotten where Mandy lives in Grand Theft Auto VI after spending hundreds of hours exploring Leonida. To make it easier to find her again, we’ve marked Mandy’s house in GTA 6 on the map below.

Mandy’s House Location in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

What Happens If You Visit Mandy’s House After Chapter 1?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you visit Mandy’s house as Jason after GTA 6 Chapter 1, you’ll get a second cutscene. Before you get too excited, there’s no skimpy bikini this time, and the sequence is on the short side.

If you approach her house while playing as Jason, Mandy will be outside on the porch, talking on her phone. She’ll then ask Jason about his house exploding. You’ll get two options for how to respond, “Miss My Neighbors” or “That’s Personal.”

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Regardless of which option you choose, Mandy will flirt with Jason briefly before going back inside her house. Jason can follow her inside, but she eventually walks into her room and locks the door behind her.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If Jason tries to open the door, she’ll say, “Why are you still here, Jason?” before laughing. That’s pretty much it. It’s neat that you get a second hidden cutscene with Mandy, but if you were hoping for more, that’s sadly the extent of her interaction with Jason after Chapter 1.

Can Lucia Meet Mandy in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

No, Lucia can’t meet Mandy in GTA 6. After discovering that you can meet her later in the game, I made multiple attempts to have Lucia interact with her. Every time I showed up at Mandy’s place as Lucia, Mandy was nowhere to be seen.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

I even tried to trick the game by having Jason and Lucia arrive together. The only way I could get Mandy to reappear was to show up with Jason alone. I even had an angry Lucia smash her car and kick over her plants, but Mandy never came outside.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

No, you can’t date GTA 6 Mandy as Jason only has Lucia as a romance option. As we previously reported, Rockstar removed the ability to sleep with other NPCs, including prostitutes.

Interestingly, if you visit Mandy a second time before Chapter 1 ends, there’s another cutscene where she wants to “discuss things” with Jason. She pretty much tells him she’s over him, although the way she brings up a “bath” might suggest otherwise. As far as I could tell, these cutscenes are the extent of Jason’s interactions with Mandy.