7 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Stream Right Now

I’ll cut to the chase. You don’t want to hear me blather on about my childhood memories of gathering around the gigantic-yet-not-that-big-screened TV with the family to watch our annual ritual of Christmas movies together.

Maybe you had your own rituals and want to recapture some of that nostalgia. Or perhaps you want to expand your horizons by watching movies you’ve never seen before. Either way, I’ve got you covered.

Here’s where to find the best Christmas movies without paying a dime more than the streaming channels’ subscription…

1. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Christmas movies tend to be pretty wholesome. Despite the string of sexual innuendos, foul-mouthed cursing, and spotlight on family dysfunction, Christmas Vacation carries a sweet message that it’s not the presents or rituals that make the holidays special. It’s the people they spend the holidays with.

Or perhaps it’s because of those things, not despite them, that this movie tugs at the heartstrings. For anybody who grew up longing for a family on screen that resembled theirs more than a Hallmark greeting card, Christmas Vacation was a godsend. You can find this one on HBO Max.

2. A Christmas Story

Those whose eyes glaze over with a childlike nostalgia for A Christmas Story seem to be those who tuned it during TBS’s 24-hour marathon showings, back to back to back and so on. TBS still runs those marathons, beginning at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and running non-stop until 8 p.m. on Christmas night.

Each yea,r I watch Ralphie nearly shoot his eye out over and over again, and it never gets old. If you don’t want to wait for Christmas Eve, you can find A Christmas Story streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max for no additional cost, other than your subscription.

3. Home Alone

One of the top picks that I rewatch every year, Home Alone is a sweet movie that hovers just beyond saccharine by giving nearly as much airtime to Harry’s (David Stern) and Marv’s (Joe Pesci) bumbling criminal duo. It’s available on Hulu and Disney+.

4. Die Hard

Last year, I wrote an entire story on how I’d been converted to the idea that Die Hard is indeed a Christmas movie. Producer Joel Silver has a thing for setting action movies over Christmas. See Lethal Weapon, another excellent action, buddy-cop film, as evidence, which Silver also produced.

Die Hard is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, and YouTube TV right now (for free!). Well, free after you buy the subscription. And good news, pal! It’s the 4K version so that you can see McClane’s bloody feet in ultra-high resolution.

5. elf

I know lots of you love Elf. I hear it mentioned almost every time the subject of Christmas movies comes up, making this 2003 Will Ferrell film one of the few Christmas classics from the 21st century. You can find this modern classic on HBO Max for no additional rental fee.

6. rudolph the red-nosed reindeer

Yep, the claymation Christmas classic from 1964. Everybody’s favorite wannabe dentist elf befriends a singing snowman voiced by Burl Ives in a movie that’s offbeat even by modern standards. Only Apple TV+ has this one streaming for no additional fee, as long as you have a subscription.

7. how the grinch stole christmas

There are a lot of Grinch movies, but I’m sticking with the original 1966 animated film. And who could sit through a rewatch without getting Thurl Ravenscroft’s You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch stuck in their heads for days? You’ll need a Peacock subscription to see this one if you don’t want to shell out any extra money.

If you’re ever wondering where to find a TV show, movie, miniseries, or documentary to stream, JustWatch is integrated with most streaming services. I’ve been using it for years. It’s completely free, and it’s pretty comprehensive.