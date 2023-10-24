This Cult-Fave French Nipple Cream Celebs Love Is Now Available in the US

When it comes to “French girl beauty secrets”—beyond red lipstick and messy bangs—one product that comes up over and over is a nipple cream. Yes, you read that right—we said nipple cream, but we’re not just talking about chafed nips. This cult fave product is called Homeoplasmine, and it’s become nothing short of a handbag essential, touted by celebrities, skincare experts, and just everyday users.

Homeoplasmine is for so much more than tender tatas—it’s basically Aquaphor but better (and French), with a slightly thicker consistency similar to that of the Australian-favored Paw Paw ointment. It also has a glorious matte sheen that won’t make you look like a Krispy Kreme donut if you need to slather your entire wind-chapped face in it after a weekend of shredding hard on the mountain.

It used to only be available by visiting an actual pharmacy in France, or by bribing someone you know to smuggle it back from Europe, or by paying a premium on some shady-looking website, but good news: It’s now available online at both Amazon and Walmart.

So what’s in this pink and white tube that makes it “a life-saver when it comes to dry, winter-ravaged skin,” according to Gwyneth Paltrow? Sure, there’s petroleum jelly, but unlike Vaseline or Aquaphor, it also includes boric acid (which makes it great for bug bites, scrapes, and rashes) plus a bunch of homeopathic plant extracts, like phytolacca, calendula, bryonia, and benzoin, which give the ointment further homeopathic and antibacterial properties and a very subtle, pleasant smell. So on top of being great for everything from sunburns to skin allergies, it’s also the perfect lip balm and a non-steroidal eczema treatment. (It’s also great for slugging, if you’re into that.) Homeoplasmine is also in practically every professional makeup artist and supermodel’s kit, for touching up dry spots or moisturizing during travel or before applying makeup. Needless to say, its newfound availability on major stateside retailers is a huge plus.

If your skin becomes dry and sensitive in the colder months, this all-in-one salve might be the move. Adios flaky dragon skin, you’re no match for fancy French boob cream.

You can now buy Homeoplasmine at Amazon and Walmart.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.