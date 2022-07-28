Where to Buy Those (Always) Sold-Out Nike Dunks

We don’t know what happened, but Nike Dunks have become one of the most rare sneakers in the shoe market this past year. It feels like just yesterday that we were 12, strolling into Kids Foot Locker to get measured for a pair of kicks. Unfortunately, those trips to the mall usually didn’t end with us walking out with a fresh pair of Nike Dunks. Instead, we got dragged by the ear to Sears and forced to wear Skechers—which had yet to enter their ironic-cool era.

But now that we’re full-grown adult baddies, we want to make up for lost time. Sure, Nike Dunks were technically created to be basketball shoes—and then skater shoes—but even though we don’t skate or ball, we still love their streetwear look. Alas, they’re almost always sold out on Nike’s website, which makes completing our ‘fits a challenge. So we took some time to scout out the best Nike Dunks (that are still in stock) to make our childhood sneaker dreams come true.

Videos by VICE

Nike

We just threw a temper tantrum about Dunks always being sold out at Nike, but hear us out. Most styles on the site say “coming soon,” but the second they launch, sneakerheads immediately snatch most of them up. There are a few women’s shoes still in stock, though, including High Up Premium, High LX, and Low Disrupt 2 styles.

SSENSE

Canadian online retailer SSENSE is known for being filled with swaggy, high-end streetwear. Although limited, we’re not surprised we managed to find a few Dunks among their lineup. One style has an acid-washed denim trim, while another all-black leather model is part of the Undercover x Nike collaboration. If those styles don’t fit your ‘fit, there are a ton of other kicks on sale.

Nordstrom

Many people say brick and mortar department stores are dead, but Nordstrom is still fighting the good fight—and kicking ass, we might add, as they have a pair of these sexy lads in stock. Cop the retro 80s High Up Dunks in either all-white leather or silver. One reviewer said they were “crispy clean.”

Kicks Crew

One of the few retailers that have Nike Dunks in stock, Kicks Crew is slinging popular color combos of the Nike High Retros in both black and white and “championship red.” These feature contrasting two colors, a padded tongue, and the signature swoosh at the side.

Alas, high tops aren’t everyone’s vibe—we get it. Good thing there’s low tops in stock. The Low Retros are available in gray if you want to keep things neutral, while the Low NBA 75th Anniversary Chicago shoes are for hardcore baller fans.

You also find styles in women’s sizing. These high tops in the hue “moon fossil” make us want to dig up some bones in the desert, while the low tops with a sky-blue paisley swoosh makes us want to start wearing bolo ties.

Stadium Goods

Despite the name, Stadium Goods is not full of over-priced corn dogs and $15 bottles of Dasani. Instead, the retailer is filled to the brim with Nike Dunks. We found some suede editions in earthy tones so you can stock up on kicks for fall. (Uggs are crying right now.)

See you on the court at the skatepark on the street.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Nike Nike Dunk High Up Premium $145.00 at Nike Buy Now

Nike Dunk High LX $130.00 at Nike Buy Now

Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 $110.00 at Nike Buy Now

Nike Acid-Wash Denim Dunks $140.00 at SSENSE Buy Now

Nike Undercover Edition Dunk High 1985 $71.00 at SSENSE Buy Now

Nike Dunk High Up Sneaker $125.00 at Nordstrom Buy Now

Nike High Retro Dunks $160.00 at Kicks Crew Buy Now

Nike High Retro Dunks $129.00 at Kicks Crew Buy Now

Nike Low Retro Dunks $152.00 at Kicks Crew Buy Now

Nike Dunk Low NBA 75th Anniversary Chicago $126.00 at Kicks Crew Buy Now

Nike Retro High Dunks $115.00 at Kicks Crew Buy Now

Nike Dunk Low $228.00 at Kicks Crew Buy Now

Nike Retro High Dunks $200.00 at Stadium Goods Buy Now