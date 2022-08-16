Where to Shop for Epic Vintage and Used Furniture Online

We’d like to think that we speak for the trees—or at least VICE readers—when we say: We’re damn good at making our homes look expensive—and it’s all in the deals, deals, deals.. Not only do we have a talent for sniffing out upcoming, re-trending design aesthetics, but there’s nothing we love more than detecting designer deals on eBay, Grailed, and the immortal West Elm warehouse sale. It’s a gift, but it’s also a skill set that we’ve perfected over months of lockdown, and an unquenchable thirst for Scandinavian decor. But while we’re killer at treating sale sections like bona fide archaeological digs when it comes to finding the best stuff, we also are big believers in shopping secondhand for all kinds of covetable items, including vintage Belly promotional bucket hats and fancy home goods—and especially furniture. Given that the economy is looking… not so hot right now, we’ve decided to dig even deeper into our favorite online sources for vintage and used furniture and decor, and share them with you like a generous Mama Bird.

Need a credenza? A bar cart? A new, comfy couch that comes with (actually affordable) white glove delivery? When you’re considering where to buy used furniture online, it helps to think about the range of items and aesthetics that you’re looking for; if it’s price and installation, Kaiyo is your savior; if you’re seeking an iconic Togo sofa, your best bet is peeping sites such as Chairish and 1stDibs for deals on museum-worthy pieces.

Shopping for used furniture online is more sustainable, better for your pocketbook, and a surefire way to get some extra serotonin from a pair of rare Memphis Design stools. Whether you have a budget of $100 or $1,000, here are some of our favorite places to buy vintage and used furniture online.

Kaiyo

We’re simps for Kaiyo and don’t care who knows it. The vintage furniture site has been that much of a lifesaver when it comes to navigating the world of used couches, dining sets, and one-of-a-kind pieces. Everything on the site is professionally cleaned, photographed, measured, and comes with the option of affordable white glove shipping (always under $50). My roommate and I purchased our credenza and nine-foot-long, 1970s couch from Kaiyo, and we watched in awe as the company’s delivery peeps effortlessly carried them up our staircase and into their final resting place in our living room. Out of all the second-hand secret spots on this list, Kaiyo is also one of the best for finding big price slashes on entire dining chair sets, and brands such as West Elm.

Chairish

In the world of used furniture, Chairish and Kaiyo are birds of a feather. Prices tend to be a little more expensive than chez Kaiyo, but Chairish has top-notch curation and product descriptions, and the benefit of running its business with a name that’s also a pun. Find inspiration in credenzas by Pierre Cardin, ‘melted’ disco ball sculptures, or a rare, green velvet Togo sofa from the 1970s.

1stDibs

Pinkies out, jabronis. 1stDibs is where we go to give ourselves a brain break and bask in the beauty of archive Noguchi lamps, Eames loungers, rare NFTs, and museum-worthy pieces of art. If this sounds spensi, well, it can be—but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some sly deals in this massive collection of swank. We’d have no problem spending our tax return on this pair of Italian Memphis Design wiggle stools, but there are also deals on holy-grail items such as this 1960s Czech side table.

Coming Soon

Anyone who’s done the post-brunch shopping stroll around Manhattan’s Lower East Side will back us up when we say that Coming Soon is design heaven. There are few things as satisfying as perusing the boutique’s selection of Gaetano Pesce vases, bar accessories, and postmodern furniture, whether you’re running on a few Bloody Marys or not (though we highly recommend it). You don’t even have to be in New York City to browse the beloved store’s impeccably curated furniture section, which includes oversized 90s pop decor, space age Italian armchairs, and a velvet loveseat we can’t stop drooling over.

Etsy

Crystal thongs, brass ashtrays, and truck nuts for your Crocs—if you need it, Etsy has it. Out of all the indie craft and second-hand shopping sites, it has to be one of the most eclectic and easiest to navigate on a desktop, smartphone, or tablet. Keep your eye out for sneaky, exorbitant shipping costs, but other than that the site will help you cop some epic couches and statement-making furniture, such as this 1970s tiki-inspired cabinet and penny-colored sofa.

Rejuvenation

DIY decorators especially love Rejuvenation, which gained its street cred from giving the people classic American lighting and finishings, in addition to offering new and vintage furniture and decor. You can browse by item, of course, or you can browse by styles such as Classic Revival, Mid-Century Modern, and Industrial. We’ll be investing in this standing butcher block/kitchen island from 1910, which is the stuff that Julia Child dreams are made of.

Urban Renewal

Ring a bell? Urban Renewal is Urban Outfitters’ line of one-of-a-kind, upcycled apparel and home goods. All the vintage fabrics are sustainably sourced, so you know that no one else will be getting quite the same patchwork lumbar support pillow as you. Don’t even get us started on the line’s patchwork denim armchair, which is some truly next-level Canadian Tuxedo-core energy.

One Kings Lane

With its treasure trove of well-organized antiques and unique vintage pieces, One Kings Lane has a talent for making us feel grown-up and well-read. Case in point: this mid-century Welsh blanket, that makes us hungry for a jacket potato, some whiskey, and (another) rainy day viewing of The Lighthouse.

There is also an abundance of classy milking stools on the site. We’re pro-farmhouse chic, but we’re also enchanted by this JB Blunk-worthy crescent-shaped maple stool, which was meticulously hand made by a Rhode Island craftsman (all details your Tinder date will love to hear before you smash).

Now who’s ready for their Architectural Digest home video tour?

