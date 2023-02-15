Where to Buy Western Art Online, From Erotic Cowboys to Neon Lights

Are we cowboys? That depends on who you ask. We have only ever hogtied our crush, but we still consider ourselves cowboys of a certain loose, urban genre; every day, we brave the city streets in our assless chaps for a baconeggncheese, plotting our next jaunt to Joshua Tree with the commune. We believe that anyone, whether they’re a spreadsheet rancher or legit herding cattle, can experience the Fernweh of yearning for the dusty roads and ten gallon hats of the wild west. Can you blame us for wanting to bring a little bit of it into our homes with art? It’s a post-Kacey Musgraves Grammy/”Old Town Road” world, mate. There’s enough yeehaw pie for everyone.

The world of Western art is as vast as Big Sky Country, so when you’re trying to find out where to buy Western art online you’ve got to narrow down your keywords and pin-point a few legit vendors. Do you like ghost towns? Antique photography? Cheeky Tom of Finland cowboys? Consider what greases your wagon wheel, and then head to some of our favorite places to buy cheap, affordable wall art online (that looks expensive), including Etsy, 1stDibs, Ebay, and Society6.

Lasso that Amex, and let’s get you something purdy.

You’re a Mark Maggiori stan

What’s not to love about the Western paintings of Mark Maggiori? The French-American painter and musician has earned a cult following for his romantic, sweeping landscapes of the West. It’s a little hard to get your hands on one of his paintings, let alone prints (which are only available to purchase twice a year during a timed release), but you can find many Maggiori-esque prints by searching for classic Western landscapes and retro-inspired pieces, such as this print of a vintage oil painting.

You love a ghost story

Look, there are Western people and there are ghost town people, but sometimes those interests intersect. We found this oil painting of Bodie, California—arguably the most famous Western ghost town of them all—on 1stDibs for just $250. It sure would look great by the coat rack in your entryway.

Japanese Western posters

The lettering on these Japanese movie posters for classic Westerns is just so sick, from the 1968 Spaghetti Western classic Once Upon a Time in the West to one of Gregory Peck’s earliest films, 1958’s Bravados.

Celebrating America’s Black cowboys

The way out West was paved by America’s Black cowboys, and, yet, as The Black Art Depot states, “They are missing in history books and amazingly absent in most old Hollywood Western movies with exception of an occasional slave or comic.” The site, which aims to be one of the world’s biggest vendors of Black art and collectibles, has curated a lineup of Black cowboy art from both famous and emerging artists “that pay tribute to their greatness and achievements […] on the western frontier.”

Grab life by the longhorns

Society6 is another great place to find affordable art from up-and-coming creatives. Plus, you can order your print with various framing options, should you choose, so that it arrives ready to hang. “The print quality is great, with crisp details and rich colors,” one reviewer writes about the prints from this photographer, whose tricked-out longhorn car photo scratches two itches with one stone: The urge to yeehaw, and to re-watch Fast & Furious.

Cindy knows best

Look, if you’re a fan of “the Western imagination,” then you’re probably camp as hell. Cindy Sherman understood how ripe for satire the mythos of the West is with this self-portrait, which was featured on posters for her 2019 Vancouver art exhibit. Place it above this 1940s red enamel kitchen table and a pack of cigarettes for a very Nadia Lee Cohen interior moment.

The electric horseman

Your girlfriend really wants you to hang these glowing red bull horns above the bed, and audibly “yee-haw” when you orgasm. Or, you could just hang it by the bar cart.

Did this neon cowboy hat slip out of the set dressing from Wild at Heart? Maybe. Either way, it will set the vibe for your backyard parties come springtime.

A gay old time

[Orville Peck has entered the chat]. There’s a delicious trough of gay and queer cowboy art online, from prints of sapphic cowgirls to Tom of Finland’s audacious, leather-clad lovers on Etsy.

The “Renaissance man of the West”

This colorful piece is a reprint of a 1930s poster by the iconic Uruguayan-born American cowboy, Jo Mora, otherwise known as the Renaissance man of the West. Originally done in 1933, the kaleidoscopic print has an almost Folk Art feel to it that we could stare at for hours.

Support indigenous artists

Have you peeped Etsy’s indigenous artists page? It’s filled with everything from jewelry to wall calendars by native-owned shops and creators. These stained glass feathers are made by an Apache artist, and will cast a little more color (and serotonin) into your apartment.

Giddy up.

