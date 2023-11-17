Where To Find Some Of The Best Queer-Friendly Spaces In Australia

Earlier this year, we asked our readers what the most significant issues within Australia were, and an overwhelming majority responded that LGBTQIA+ issues were underrepresented within Australian media.

Around 78% of the readers surveyed believed that LGBTQIA+ people are harmfully stereotyped in media and 82% feel that societal norms are hindering gender equality.

To combat this, we wanted to shine a light on LGBTQIA+ businesses and creatives within Australia. We’re all entitled to safe spaces where we can feel safe and included.

Here are some of Australia’s best and most inclusive spaces for those looking for a venue to spot local queer talent, support queer venues, or engage in a community of those who share your identity and experience.

Beans Bar – Fitzroy, Melbourne

Beans Bar is a neurodivergent-friendly sapphic bar located in Melbourne for lesbian, non-binary and trans individuals. The owner first founded the bar to be a safe space for fellow lesbian and bisexual groups, eventually adding trans, non-binary and neurodivergent as they felt those communities were often left out of queer spaces as well.

If you’re looking for a warm and comforting space, this is it.

Connections Nightclub – Northbridge, Perth

Perth has a relatively small LGBTQIA+ scene, however, there are still some great venues that collab together to pull off some great events.

The Connections Nightclub is a grand nightclub open on Friday and Saturday nights. They also work with The Court bar to put on drag shows with entry fee donations going towards the Black Rainbow organisation.

The Bearded Tit – Redfern, Sydney

Known for platforming local and emerging queer artists, The Bearded Tit is one of Redfern’s most iconic creative spaces and queer bars. If you’re keen to check out some great comedy or musicians, you can’t go wrong.

Mousetrap Theatre – Surry Hills, Sydney

Similar to The Bearded Tit, the Mousetrap Theatre is an underground venue located in Surry Hills where you can find great LGBTQIA+ comedians and musicians.

Prince Public Bar – St Kilda, Melbourne

One of Melbourne’s oldest and most queer-friendly pubs, the Prince Public Bar is one of the coziest venues in town. With a boutique hotel, a casual bar, a dining room restaurant and a huge band room, this sprawling hotel is a place to take your jacket off and relax.

