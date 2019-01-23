The 12 Best Cheap Eats in New York

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in July 2016.

New York can be fucking expensive. You’re probably paying twice as much as you should to live in a closet in Bushwick, the standard price for a mediocre Dark and Stormy has somehow become $12, and sometimes taking a cab feels like a self-indulgent luxury. One thing we can’t complain about, though, is a lack of affordable nosh.

We’ve got scary-cheap, bare-bones noodle spots in Chinatown where you can BYOB and get lit with your leftover change from laundry day. Grab a fistful of ones, and you can have a vegan burger made by a chef whose restaurants have won James Beard awards. And forget about eating sad leftovers when you come home drunk at 5 AM—you can binge-eat pierogi for little more than the cost of a subway swipe.

So before you drive yourself crazy pinching pennies to hit the trendiest new seasonal pop-up tasting menu, click through our MUNCHIES Guide to New York and see what our “On A Budget” filter has for you.

The Best Cheap Eats in New York City

Spicy Village, 68B Forsyth Street, New York, NY 10002





This bare-bones Chinatown Henanese joint is a chef favorite for its Spicy Big Tray Chicken and hand-pulled noodles in lamb broth. It’s BYOB, so bring your own wine opener.

Superiority Burger, 430 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009



Bagelsmith, two Williamsburg locations: 566 Lorimer Street and 89 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211





Golden Shopping Mall, 41-28 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355





Fancy Nancy, 1038 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205





Hot Kitchen, 104 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003





Hide-Chan Ramen, two Manhattan locations: 248 E 52nd Street, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10022 and 314 W 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019





Corner Bistro, 331 W 4th Street, New York, NY 10014





Veselka, 144 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003





Suzume, 545 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211





Mister Hotpot, 5306 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220





Samurai Mama, 205 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

This self-described Japanese tavern in Williamsburg specializes in sushi, warming udon, and rustic small plates made from the finest Japanese ingredients.

