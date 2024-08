Yeah yeah yeah — we brought the magazine back in Australia. Before you ask: yes, it’s still free. It’ll be in bars, pubs, and stores on December 18 in Sydney and from December 20 in Melbourne. Here’s a list of where to get your greasy hands on it, while stocks last. We’ll update it as more outlets join the cause…

MELBOURNE

CHAPEL TATTOO

SUPPLY STORE

KARLA LAIDLAW

ROOFTOP BAR

OXFORD SCHOLAR

THE CURTIN

NORTHSIDE RECORDS

BLACK CAT

STAGGER LEES

LOST & FOUND MARKET

HOMIE

GRACE DARLING HOTEL

LICORICE PIE RECORDS

HENRY LEE BARBERSHOP

THE EVELYN HOTEL

THE GASO

ERROR 404

NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB

LOUIS THE HARE

SYDNEY

kurumac cafe

ILLI HILL

DOUBLE TAP

THE HENSON HOTEL

REUNION

TOOTH AND NAIL

THE LADY HAMSHIRE

LITTLE TOKYO TATTOO

HIVE BAR

DENDY

HOLLYWOOD HOTEL

YOUNG HENRYS

BAR PLANET

CHINATOWN COUNTRY CLUB

RECORD STORE

RED EYE

BUDDY’S

BEAT DISC RECORDS

SUNSET STORE

CORDUROY COFFEE

335 SKATE

BUTTER

REPRESSED RECORDS

PAM

THE LID DOCTOR

SUPPLY STORE

EXTRA SILKY

MAIL LOT