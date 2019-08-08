Where to Watch ‘All That,’ ‘Rocko’s Modern Life,’ and All the Other 90s Shows That Are Getting Remakes

Disney may have been dominating the reboot phenomenon recently with its live-action remakes of classic cartoons like The Lion King and Aladdin. But now, networks like Nickelodeon that championed weirder, more adult-friendly 90s kid shows are following suit. This Friday, Netflix is premiering a new one-off movie special Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling that situates the classic cartoon in modern times. They’re following that with yet another Nickelodeon reboot special next Friday, this time Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus!, the movie. In case all these remakes are making you nostalgic, here’s where to find the best of the 90s and early 00s cartoons that are being rebooted in the next few years.

All That

Original Aired: 9 seasons, 1995-1999 and 2002-2005 on Nickelodeon

Watch it: On Amazon Prime

Reboot Status: The new All That premiered on Nickelodeon on June 15 2019. So far, it features original cast members like Kel Mitchell teaching new comedians what slapstick humor and spit takes are all about.



Videos by VICE

Rocko’s Modern Life

Original aired: 8 seasons, 1993-1998 on Nickelodeon

Watch it: On Amazon Prime

Reboot Status: The one-off Netflix movie Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Shock

will premiere August 9, 2019. It follows the same cast as they drop into modern times and struggle with today’s confusing technological advancements.



Invader Zim

Original aired: 3 seasons, 2001-2002 on Nickelodeon

Watch it: On Hulu or Amazon Prime

Reboot Status: The Netflix movie Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus! will premiere on August 16, 2019.



Daria

Original aired: 5 seasons, 1997-2001 on MTV

Watch it: On MTV.com and Hulu

Reboot Status: Daria will come back to MTV as Jodie in early 2020. The new show will pick back up through the lens of Daria’s Black best friend Jodie Abigail Landon, played by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Rugrats

Original aired: 9 seasons, 1991-2005 on Nickelodeon

Watch it: On Hulu or Amazon Prime

Reboot Status: The live-action CGI Rugrats movie will be coming in November 2020. And a 26-episode TV series reboot is on the way as well with an as-yet-unknown release date.



Animaniacs

Original aired: 5 seasons, 1993-1998 on Fox Kids and Kids’ WB

Watch it: On Hulu

Reboot Status: The show will be bringing its mix of child’s play and adult humor back to Hulu in 2020 with Steven Spielberg continuing as executive director.



The Boondocks

Original aired: 4 seasons, 2005-2014 on Adult Swim

Watch it: On Hulu

Reboot status: The classic cartoon is coming back, this time with original creator Aaron McGruder back on board after his noticeable absence from the show’s final season. The new season, which doesn’t yet have a release date, will pick up amidst the chaos of the Black white supremacist character Uncle Ruckus becoming a local politician.





Celebrity Deathmatch

Original aired: 6 seasons, 1998-2002 and 2006-2007 on MTV

Watch it: On Amazon Prime

Reboot status: In late 2018, MTV announced the hilarious claymation wrestling show would be returning as a weekly program starring Ice Cube on an as-yet-unannounced streaming service in 2019, but there hasn’t been further word of an official release date just yet.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.