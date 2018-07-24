Where’s Quavo? Rapping About Diamonds in Berlin, Apparently

A version of this article originally appeared on Noisey Germany.



Ufo361 is one of the most successful and popular rappers in Germany’s trap scene, but when he entered a recording studio in Berlin he could hardly believe his luck. Within seconds of stepping in the door, he was transformed from a celebrated star to an amazed fan. There they stood before him: his idols, to whom he’d dedicated a track on his Ich bin 3 Berliner mixtape (2017). In the middle of his city, his neighborhood, in the same recording studio, playing a relaxed around of table tennis: Migos. It was fate.

But that’s the thing with fate. Of course it has to hear you and act in your favor, but you need to accept it when it comes your way. And so Ufo361 seized the opportunity by the dreadlocks and started talking with the trio. Two days later, he’d recorded a track and a video with Quavo.

After Gzuz—one of Ufo361’s friends who was also featured on his track “Für die Gang (For the Gang)”—won the ears of confused Americans earlier this year, Ufo’s song with Quavo indicates that Deutschrap is slowly but surely on the rise outside of the Germany. Per aspera ad astra: “through hardship to the stars,” or at least until ad USA.

Filmed at the SoHo House hotel in Berlin with German model and influencer Bonnie Strange, “VVS” is a nod to a particularly high quality type of diamond. We at Noisey think it totally slaps, even if we can’t understand what Ufo361 himself is saying. You can watch the full video above.