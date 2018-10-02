Which TV game show host just confused a gubernatorial debate for an open mic?

The two-man 2018 Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate Monday was almost immediately interrupted by a surprise third-party candidate that organizers could not get off the stage: it was the debate moderator, Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek.

Trebek volunteered both questions and answers during the debate, even cutting off Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and his opponent, Republican Scott Wagner, to discuss measures not in either man’s platform. He did, to his credit, appear well-informed on Pennsylvania politics. He also had a lot to say about the Catholic Church?

Videos by VICE

Alex Trebek just interrupted the Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate to tell everyone he was never sexually abused by a priest. — Dan McQuade (@dhm) October 2, 2018

The problem, however, even for Trebek fans, was his bizarre, extended monologues cut into the debate time of the actual candidates, who could agree to meet only once this election cycle. The wasting of valuable time ultimately prompted some in the audience to boo Trebek, who appeared surprised and unapologetic to learn the jeers were directed his way.

And Trebek, perhaps, learned a valuable lesson: people only like a know-it-all when there are cash prizes involved.

Alex Trebek is a horrible debate moderator pic.twitter.com/NTPuBuyX0b — VICE News (@VICENews) October 2, 2018

Cover image: PASADENA, CA – APRIL 30: Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)