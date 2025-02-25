While ‘Call of Duty’ Developers Admit To Using Generative AI, Indie Game Devs Are Pushing Back Against It

Call of Duty has changed a lot since I last played. Santa Zombies with six fingers. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers. You name it, there’s a good chance that it’s somehow already in Call of Duty. While the development team has admitted to using Generative AI to assist in developing assets, Indie game developers have created an ingenious way to let players know that no AI slop has made its way into their games. And honestly? I love it, and can’t wait to support it further.

Screenshot: Activision

I Wish That generative AI Would Stop Making Its Way Into Our Favorite Games, But Indie Devs Are Here To Save the Day

Generative AI has been the hot new thing for a minute now. Microsoft has recently debuted their ‘MUSE’ Generative AI project, and I’m not exactly a fan of it. If I’m going to spend my money, I’d rather it go to supporting someone who has put the obvious time and effort into the craft. If someone is going to dedicate their time to creating high-quality art, rather than pump out six-fingered zombies, I’d like to know that I’m supporting the right group of people. That’s where Indie Devs came up with a great new idea.

This idea was brought to life by Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou, creative director at Polygon Treehouse. The “No Gen AI” badge is one that developers can wear with pride. Taking a bit of inspiration from the classic Nintendo Seal of Quality, this enhanced version can let curious players know whether AI is in their games. Hmmm, I’m suddenly much more interested in Roki and Mythwrecked now for some reason.

We're stoked to introduce the 'No Gen AI' seal for indie games!Indie devs can use it on their game's store page to assure potential players that their game was made without the use of Generative AI. You can grab it from the Polygon Treehouse website:-www.polygon-treehouse.com/no-gen-ai-seal — Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou (@kanaratron.bsky.social) 2025-02-15T13:29:28.092Z

The only thing I worry about is the fact that bad actors could use this. Even if Generative AI was used in their game. I’m hoping that there is going to be some sort of vetting process used before players can add this to their Steam Profiles or key art. Steam has been cracking down on ensuring that developers put a warning if AI exists in their games. And paired with this badge of honor? It means that my Steam library is about to get a lot more indie-focused in the coming months.