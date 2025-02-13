While Everyone Clamors for ‘Bloodborne’ and ‘Silksong’, I Just Want To Know Where ‘Little Devil Inside’ Went

Sometimes, a game makes an amazing first impression. To me, that game was Little Devil Inside. At the time of its reveal, I had never seen anything like it. Its lo-poly art style, contrasted by a striking use of color, has kept it permeating within the ooze of my mind for many years. But after countless State of Play presentations and scarce updates, I’m afraid we’re heading for another Duke Nukem Forever situation here. While the potential is still through the roof for this one, I just wish we could finally get something a little more concrete.

Is It Too Little, Too Late for ‘Little Devil Inside’?

Originally announced on Kickstarter back in 2015, fans have been very eager to see what Little Devil Inside has to offer. Fans began to worry slightly in 2020 when communication on the page went radio silent for roughly four years. However, in 2024, the Little Devil Inside team resumed communications. They let backers and eager fans know that the project was still in development. Releasing a trailer and an update titled “Despite All”, the first new gameplay clips of the project were finally revealed.

To be completely fair and honest, it’s a massive project by a small team. It’s hugely ambitious in many ways. And I have faith that we’re eventually going to see the release of Little Devil Inside. Rather than focusing on the negative of the situation, and the longevity of the development process, I’d rather focus on what makes Little Devil Inside worth that wait. A swap between engines during the development process means that it’s going to look better than ever imagined.

And even now, the team is trying to implement ideas that have never really been seen before in other video games. Little Devil Inside is a massive undertaking, and I hope that fans turn up when the final release is here. While it’s been a long 10 years, as long as we get a final product one day, I’ll be happy. I’ve waited longer for worse games to come out. And I know that Little Devil Inside will eventually hit the finish line. I just hope the team is transparent with those who have been waiting for so long. It’s the least they deserve, and more updates will help fans keep their hope alive.