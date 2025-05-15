While ‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ Isn’t Groundbreaking, It’s Still a Ton of Fun for Players of All Types (Hands-on Impressions)

The transition from a slow-paced, explorative adventure game to a fast-paced roguelike wasn’t something I expected from the Lost in Random series. But after going hands-on with Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, I’m legitimately eager to see more. The signature style and flair that Lost in Random brought to the table, with its Tim Burton/Vincent Price-themed iconography, is here in full. But both games in the seemingly budding franchise couldn’t be more different from one another. While the tonal and gameplay shift may alienate some of the fans of the original game’s more deliberately slower approach, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy. Yes, even those who have never played a roguelike before.

Even though Queen Aleksandra Is Tiny in ‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’, You Shouldn’t Underestimate Her

Strangely enough, we’re not stepping into the shoes of Even or Odd. We’re rolling through these dungeons as the Queen of Random herself. Except, not in her most powerful state. She’s tiny. Her powers are nowhere near as strong as they once were, and she’s been pulled into the realm of the Black Die. She’ll need to hack, slash, and cast her way through randomly generated rooms until she can finally exact her revenge. After awakening within this new realm, the Queen is angry. Justifiably so, and we’re put in control very quickly.

The visual design of The Eternal Die is just as striking as the original Lost in Random was when it first released in 2021. One look at Lost in Random: The Eternal Die and you’ll be hooked, as it shines brightly against the competition. Vibrant colors, spells, and swipes illuminate the darkness surrounding us, making every attack pop. As with any typical game in the genre, The Eternal Die is focused on creating the best build possible, fighting through endless hordes of foes. All while doing everything in our power to survive these increasingly powerful foes.

If you’ve ever played a roguelike before, you’ll immediately know what The Eternal Die has to offer you. Even for those who have poured hours upon hours into games like Hades? There are still some interesting tricks here to keep players familiar with the genre feeling happy and intrigued by the mystique of the world surrounding them.

A Roll of the Dice Can Put the Odds Forever in Your Favor

While gameplay may be similar to other roguelikes, a few pieces to this puzzle make it far more interesting than it may appear at first glance. The first is the utilization of the Die. We’ve got a small friend that accompanies us throughout this journey, as it was in the original game. Usable as a projectile, the Die will summon forth different abilities, depending on the number rolled. Or, it can be used in the Game Room to play the most demented version of Monopoly you’ve ever seen. Each roll moves the Jester, and I could receive items depending on the space it landed.

Outside of the gameplay sphere, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die retains the same charm and wit that the series is known for. Writing is snappy, quick, and effective. Each character has a unique personality, and their larger-than-life caricature designs make them all immediately memorable. Even seeing someone as menacing as the Queen of Random herself get turned into an adorably fun-sized version is quite entertaining. As a roguelike, everything feels competent and exciting. But as a new addition to the Lost in Random franchise? I’m even more excited.

While I did enjoy the original Lost in Random, I think this is a wise step in the right direction. Even if players didn’t experience the first Lost in Random, this is the perfect entry point for newcomers. There’s enough here to keep even the most hardened of roguelike veterans interested. All while still also forging its own space on the podium of greatness.

‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ Launches on June 17, With Deluxe Editions Offering Early Access

So, if you’re eager to get into the world of The Eternal Die, it’s almost time. Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is launching on June 17, 2025, with pre-orders available now. As the game is launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, you can pick your favorite platform to play on. If you’re eager to try this one out for yourself before diving into it, it’ll also be available Day One on Xbox Game Pass.