While the Metaverse Never Really Took Off, Meta Is Scrambling To Try and Scrape It off of the Pavement

Without a doubt, I love my Meta Quest 3. It’s one of the coolest pieces of technology I own. It’s a shame the folks leading the pack are still all in on the supposed Metaverse idea, however. It hasn’t even taken off all these years later. While there are some great ideas behind the thought of a “Metaverse”, the general lack of interest by the public should help Meta figure out where they should be devoting time and energy toward, rather than pushing for a supposed Virtual world that most regular users won’t ever give more than a fleeting glance at.

Screenshot: YouTube/Meta Quest

Focus On What Makes the Meta Quest Stand Out, Rather Than on Play-Dough Avatars and a Failing Metaverse

Originally reported by Business Insider, the Meta leads believe that 2025 is the “make-or-break” year for the Metaverse. But here’s the thing; how could it make or break when it’s never taken off in the first place? Even the most staunch supporters of Virtual Reality know that the Metaverse is nothing compared to even singular apps. Why would I choose to go into something like Meta Worlds when VRChat exists, and allows for unparalleled versatility?

Videos by VICE

I would rather see Meta double down on its gaming efforts than focus on trying to save a floundering social aspect. Plenty of apps out there already do what Meta is attempting to do, only… much better. If I have a chance to be a Crewmate from Among Us and chat with friends, instead of wandering around as a Meta Avatar? I already know which option I’m going to pick. If nothing else, focus on it from a purely business aspect. Rather than trying to make the Metaverse something for “Gamers” and “Players”, make it into something that could rival Zoom or Teams. That would likely be the wisest aspect at this point, especially for those who work from home.

Watching games like Fortnite continuously evolve while Meta just flops on the ground like a fish out of water when it comes to social aspects is hilarious to me. Find ways to make Virtual Reality more useful in real life, like how I did with making a pie. Nobody wants to hang out in empty spaces with soulless avatars, and it should be rather apparent at this point. Maybe they’ll take the hint and take the Metaverse out back.