While We Slept, Trap Tooth Fairies Lil Uzi Vert and Gucci Mane Gave Us Their Collab Tape ‘1017 vs. the World’

It’s not Christmas yet, but Gucci Mane, the East Atlanta Santa, doesn’t pay attention to regular holidays and neither does Lil Uzi Vert, rap’s fighter of evil exes everywhere. The two trap titans dropped their brief collaborative project 1017 vs. the World last night, with production from Zaytoven, C-Note, and the amazingly named GloHan Beats. You can stream the whole project below and probably use it to open doors to Subspace if you wanted to.

Phil has read other Brian Lee O’Malley novels, thank you very much. He’s on Twitter.

