Whip Up An Indulgent Dessert Using Kitchen Scraps

This dessert creation takes your ingredients and breathes new life into them. Simple, cost effective, and a labor of love. Time for some ice cream pie.

Salted Coffee Caramel Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients

Crust

  • 1 ½ cup cookie crumbs (can use stale cookies here), crushed
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, cooled
  • Kosher salt to taste

Caramel

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup cream
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Flake sea salt

Filling

  • ¾ cup egg whites (5-6 large eggs)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • ¼ cup spent coffee grounds

Serving Size: 8-12 slices

Instructions

  1. Combine coffee grounds with cream in a bowl. Refrigerate to allow flavors to infuse. Mix the cookie crust (cookies, butter, salt) and form into a pie pan. Chill in the fridge. Make the caramel sauce (butter, sugar) and chill.
  2. Whisk egg whites into meringue over a simple double boiler. Transfer to a stand mixer if you have and whip until stiff. Strain the coffee from cream and whip to medium peaks, as well.
  3. Fold the meringue and cream together to complete the filling. Spoon into chilled pie shell and streak with caramel sauce. Freeze overnight.
  4. Remove pie from the freezer and it’s ready. Use a hot knife to slice cleanly and drizzle leftover caramel over plated slices.

