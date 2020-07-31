Whip Up An Indulgent Dessert Using Kitchen Scraps

This dessert creation takes your ingredients and breathes new life into them. Simple, cost effective, and a labor of love. Time for some ice cream pie.
Salted Coffee Caramel Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 ½ cup cookie crumbs (can use stale cookies here), crushed
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted, cooled
- Kosher salt to taste
Caramel
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Flake sea salt
Filling
- ¾ cup egg whites (5-6 large eggs)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¼ cup spent coffee grounds
Serving Size: 8-12 slices
Instructions
- Combine coffee grounds with cream in a bowl. Refrigerate to allow flavors to infuse. Mix the cookie crust (cookies, butter, salt) and form into a pie pan. Chill in the fridge. Make the caramel sauce (butter, sugar) and chill.
- Whisk egg whites into meringue over a simple double boiler. Transfer to a stand mixer if you have and whip until stiff. Strain the coffee from cream and whip to medium peaks, as well.
- Fold the meringue and cream together to complete the filling. Spoon into chilled pie shell and streak with caramel sauce. Freeze overnight.
- Remove pie from the freezer and it’s ready. Use a hot knife to slice cleanly and drizzle leftover caramel over plated slices.
