Whiskey Lucky Charms Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Servings: 10

Ingredients

for the Maple Flapjack Cookies (Makes 20 to 24 cookies):

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 cup maple sugar

1 large egg plus 1 large yolk

1 teaspoon maple flavor extract

2 1⁄2 cups sifted pastry flour, or 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour plus 1⁄2 cup sifted cake flour (sift before measuring)

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

for the Whiskey Lucky Charms Ice Cream:

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

8 large egg yolks

1⁄4 cup Bushmills or Jameson Irish whiskey

3⁄4 cup Lucky Charms cereal

Directions

First, you’ll need to make the cookies for this ice cream sandwich. Flapjacks are a natural with our ice creams, especially because of their maple syrup boost. These are great with “breakfast” ice creams like Brown Butter Candied Bacon, Fried Chicken and Waffles, Whiskey Lucky Charms, and Froot Loops Milk Ice Cream. Brown sugar can be substituted for the maple sugar for a similar effect.

1. Mix wets: Place butter in a saucepan and set over low heat, until just half is melted. Cool for 5 minutes.

2. Pour butter into a large bowl. Add both sugars and whisk until combine. Whisk in egg and yolk, one at a time, then whisk in maple extract. Dough will be goopy.

3. Mix dries: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt, and baking soda.

4. Add dries, one third at a time, to wets, mixing with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon.

5. Wrap bowl with plastic wrap and chill for at least 20 minutes.

6. Preheat oven to 325° F degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line two half-sheet baking pans with parchment paper.

7. Form dough into balls about the size of whole walnuts and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.

8. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until edges are light brown and centers are still wet—don’t overbake. Immediately transfer cookies to a cooling rack. Cool for 1 hour before serving.

9. Now, make the ice cream. This milky, fruity concoction, a bottom-of-the- cereal bowl gem, is sharpened with Irish whiskey and smoothed with sugary marshmallows. Touches of orange blossom, sherry, honey, and vanilla come from the whiskey. It’s a grownup treat that’ll make you feel like a kid.

10. Now, make the base for the ice cream. In a 4-quart saucepan, combine milk, cream, and half of sugar. Set over high heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil, about 5 minutes.

11. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk yolks and remaining sugar until smooth, heavy, and pale yellow, about 30 seconds.

12. When cream mixture just comes to a boil, whisk, remove from heat, and, in a slow stream, pour half of cream mixture over yolk sugar mixture, whisking constantly until blended.

13. Return pan to stovetop over low heat. Whisking constantly, stream yolk-cream mixture back into pan.

14. With a wooden spoon, continue stirring until mixture registers 165° F to 180° F degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 2 minutes. Do not heat above 180° F degrees, or eggs in base will scramble. Mixture should be slightly thickened and coat the back of spoon, with steam rising, but not boiling. (If you blow on the back of the spoon and the mixture ripples, you’ve got the right consistency.)

15. Pour base into a clean container and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours. Use base within 3 to 5 days.

16. Add whiskey during last 2 minutes of churning. Transfer to a bowl and fold in cereal.Scrape into an air-tight storage container. Freeze for a minimum of 2 hours before serving.

17. To assemble ice cream sandwiches, add a scoop of the Whiskey Lucky Charms Ice Cream between two of the cookies. Sprinkle with more Lucky Charms. Enjoy.

