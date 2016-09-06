Whiskey Myers’ Latest Release, ‘Mud,’ Proves Country Still Thrives

It’s easy to assume bro country has given country music a reputation that’s hard to escape—but that’s because you might not looking hard enough. Imagine Lynyrd Skynyrd meets a New Orleans brass band, seasoned with a little Zac Brown Band without the island. Is your head spinning yet?

That’s how I felt when I first listened to Mud, the fourth album from the red dirt country band. Produced by Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Lori Mckenna, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton), who also produced their 2014 release Early Morning Shakes, Mud is, according to vocalist Cody Cannon, a deeply autobiographical album that oscillates from southern blues rock to acoustic, bluegrass ballads.

Videos by VICE

This new album stunningly balances dark, introspective country staples like “Stone” and “Trailer We Call Home” with harder, partying tunes like “Frogman” and “Deep Down In The South.”

Listen to Mud in full below. It’s out Sept. 9 on Thirty Tigers.