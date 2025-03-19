‘Whisper Mountain Outbreak’ Is an Isometric Co-Op Survival Game That I Need in My Life Right Now

Sometimes, games know how to take something terrifying and disgusting and make it into something beautiful. Whisper Mountain Outbreak is one of those games. It takes the idea of a horrifying zombie apocalypse, something we’ve all survived many times, and turns it into an adorable isometric survival game. “Adorable” may not be the perfect term to describe it, because it’s still bloody and graphic, but we eat with our eyes first. And Whisper Mountain Outbreak is eating good.

Screenshot: Toge Productions

PVE Plus Zombies Means That ‘Whisper Mountain Outbreak’ Is Just for Me

There’s been a lot of cooperative zombie games that have come out. But, none have captured my eye quite like Whisper Mountain Outbreak. Visually, it’s outstanding; blending high-quality sprite art with 3D backgrounds to an excellent effect. But getting to experience a game like this with my friends is going to be even better, as the co-op features here look quite nice. Sticking together to battle through hordes of creatures, or breaking apart from one another to explore a location sounds genuinely terrifying. But its charming visual presentation pushes it one step above those other games. For me, at least.

I’ve put a fair number of hours into games like State of Decay. But, Whisper Mountain Outbreak immediately speaks to me on a much more personal level. As someone who grew up in the ’90s, I always loved seeing games that look this good becoming a reality. Combining that perfect blend of modern game design with the nostalgia that I crave is a quick way to get into my heart. And if it plays as half as good as it looks, I’ll be in 7th Heaven. Or at least whatever creepy location that I find myself in with a group of friends.

While there’s no current release window for Whisper Mountain Outbreak, I’ll be patiently waiting to learn more about it. I’m very excited to dig into the mystery here. I hope that I can get a squad together to dive into this one with me. It shouldn’t be an issue, but you never know who’s afraid of whatever is waiting in the dark.