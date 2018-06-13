White Chocolate Panna Cotta Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, plus minimum of 4 hours for setting
Ingredients
for the white chocolate panna cotta:
1 cup|250 ml milk or cannamilk
4 gelatin leaves
1 ½ cups|265 grams white chocolate
2 cups|500 ml heavy cream
for the marinated strawberries:
12 ounces|300 grams strawberries, quartered
1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon zest
1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar or cannasugar
25 sprigs fresh lemon-thyme, leaves picked
Videos by VICE
for the corn chips:
a few drops cannaoil
3 ½ tablespoons corn flour fioretto
1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
Directions
- Make the panna cotta: Soak the gelatin leaves in cold water until soft, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place the milk or cannamilk in a small saucepan and bring it to a simmer over medium. Squeeze the gelatin from the water and put it in the pan. Stir until completely dissolved. Place the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl and pour the milk over the chocolate. Let sit for a few minutes, then stir to combine. Once the chocolate has melted, using a hand mixer, beat in the cream until combined. Pour into 4 (8-ounce|227-gram) ramekins and refrigerate until set.
- Marinate the strawberries: In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with the zest, sugar, and thyme leaves. Cover and let sit for about 1 hour.
- Make the corn chips: Heat the oven to 300°F|150°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium saucepan, bring the sugar, oil, and ¾ cup|175 ml water to a boil. While whisking, slowly stir in the corn flour. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and let it cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. When ready, spread the “polenta” in a thin layer onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Cool completely, then break into large pieces to use for serving.
- To serve, top the panna cotta with some strawberries and a corn chip.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.