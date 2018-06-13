White Chocolate Panna Cotta Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus minimum of 4 hours for setting

Ingredients

for the white chocolate panna cotta:

1 cup|250 ml milk or cannamilk

4 gelatin leaves

1 ½ cups|265 grams white chocolate

2 cups|500 ml heavy cream



for the marinated strawberries:

12 ounces|300 grams strawberries, quartered

1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon zest

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar or cannasugar

25 sprigs fresh lemon-thyme, leaves picked

for the corn chips:

a few drops cannaoil

3 ½ tablespoons corn flour fioretto

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

Directions

Make the panna cotta: Soak the gelatin leaves in cold water until soft, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place the milk or cannamilk in a small saucepan and bring it to a simmer over medium. Squeeze the gelatin from the water and put it in the pan. Stir until completely dissolved. Place the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl and pour the milk over the chocolate. Let sit for a few minutes, then stir to combine. Once the chocolate has melted, using a hand mixer, beat in the cream until combined. Pour into 4 (8-ounce|227-gram) ramekins and refrigerate until set. Marinate the strawberries: In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with the zest, sugar, and thyme leaves. Cover and let sit for about 1 hour. Make the corn chips: Heat the oven to 300°F|150°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium saucepan, bring the sugar, oil, and ¾ cup|175 ml water to a boil. While whisking, slowly stir in the corn flour. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and let it cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. When ready, spread the “polenta” in a thin layer onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Cool completely, then break into large pieces to use for serving. To serve, top the panna cotta with some strawberries and a corn chip.

