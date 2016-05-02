White Fang Premieres Appropriately Druggy Video for “Drugs I’ve Taken”

Hey friend, did you have a good weekend? Did you do a lot of drugs? Nice, us too. You know who else probably did drugs? This cool band White Fang out of Los Angeles via Portland. If you’re not familiar with the four-piece, they’re on Burger Records and make guitar rock that doesn’t suck. Below, we’re premiering their new video for “Drugs I’ve Taken,” which is a video about drugs that are taken.

We don’t really know what else to say about this video. It’s weird, and someone gets their face eaten. Can you want anything else? Just stop reading and watch.

Listen to more of their music over at their Bandcamp.

White Fang on Tour:

Wednesday 5/4/2016 Groningen, NL Vera

Thursday 5/5/2016 Hamburg, DE Molotow

Friday 5/6/2016 Malmo, SW Plan B

Saturday 5/7/2016 Malmo, SW Plan B

Monday 5/9/2016 Copenhagen, DN Stengade

Tuesday 5/10/2016 Berlin, DE Urban Spree

Wednesday 5/11/2016 Halle, DE

Thursday 5/12/2016 Prague, CZ Klub 007

Friday 5/13/2016 Vienna, AU Arena Wien

Saturday 5/14/2016 Graz, AU Postgarage

Sunday 5/15/2016 Kreuzlingen, CH Horstklub

Monday 5/16/2016 Zurich, CH Bar3000

Tuesday 5/17/2016 Lugano, CH Cassotto

Thursday 5/19/2016 Bologna, IT Mikaa

Friday 5/20/2016 Ravenna, IT Moog

Saturday 5/21/2016 Fidenza, IT Arci Taun

Sunday 5/22/2016 St Etienne, FR Thunderbird

Monday 5/23/2016 San Sebastian, ESP Daba Daba

Tuesday 5/24/2016 Vigo, ESP La Iguana Club

Wednesday 5/25/2016 Porto, PT Cave 45

Thursday 5/26/2016 Lisbon, PT Sabotage Club

Friday 5/27/2016 Madrid, ESP Getmad Fest

Saturday 5/28/2016 Toulouse, FR Discipline Fest

Sunday 5/29/2016 Bordeaux, FR Block

Monday 5/30/2016 Rennes, FR Le Bar’Hic

Tuesday 5/31/2016 Lille, FR

Wednesday 6/1/2016 Hastings, UK

Thursday 6/2/2016 London, UK

Friday 6/3/2016 London, UK

Saturday 6/4/2016 London, UK

Sunday 6/5/2016 Brighton, UK

Monday 6/6/2016 Antwerp, BE

Tuesday 6/7/2016 Brussels, BE

Wednesday 6/8/2016 Ghent, BE DOK

Thursday 6/9/2016 Rotterdam, NL Club Vibes

Friday 6/10/2016 Paris, FR

Saturday 6/11/2016 Paris, FR